America leads the Free World - US propaganda poster, ca 1917.

An international system of governing Western nations was invented just over a century ago.

It was designed with the help of the new specialists in advertising which emerged from the successful efforts to propagandise Americans into entering what would then become the First World War.

Directed by elites, and relying on population management via mass media, it sought first to establish its rule over Europe and the United States, with the Second World War seeing a move towards global domination.

Recent news has revealed that much of our domestic and international culture, both in politics and in society, has been little more than a message from its sponsors. Our religion, traditions, history, norms and politics, and now the people in our nations have all changed.

How did this Great Replacement begin?

This is the story of “liberal democracy” - the sales cult that waged war on our civilisation - and lost.

US badge from 1917. See also “Russiagate”.

Today I begin posting the chapters of my book on the history of the system which has governed the West for a century.

The system we inhabit is rigged against you. It is the rule by media of an elite which has pursued its own agenda.

This agenda has sought to destroy Christianity. It has attempted to replace every traditional national culture with the values of the globalist consensus.

This process has seen practically all our culture mobilised in a mass propaganda effort, including art, literature, thought leaders, education, corporate and state messaging, and the capture and subversion of all our institutions.

As this global system is now dissolving, it is timely to ask how it came about - who designed it, in order to understand how a hundred year war on the basis of reality and the value of human life has been fought and lost by a group of utopian technocratic despots.

This story shows how a financial and military system manufactured belief in itself in order to dominate the world. It has failed, but it has also succeeded in demoralising many in the false belief that power such as this is both absolute and inexorable. It is neither.

The story of the dissolving system we inhabit is ultimately a story of the defeat of unlimited desire. We inhabit the consequences of a vast attempt to defeat reality by the sheer imposition of fantasy in its place. The global system has ended, and it is frozen in history like Tantalus - agonised, with the objective just out of reach. Captive to fantasy and desire, it can never escape itself. This spectacle is a remarkable indictment of the scale and duration of human folly, as our civilisation has been mobilised in the futile desire to realise an impossible dream, leaving chaos, corruption, war, death and scandal in its wake.

In this moment of large scale disenchantment it is wise to ask how we all got here, as reality corrects this diabolic experiment.