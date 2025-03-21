God, family, country: these are the values of the extremist.

The customs of tribes are the basis of culture and politics.

Ours have been replaced by design - by the liberal-global values we see promoted in every avenue of messaging from street to state level.

Why is it so controversial to talk of tribes and their influence - and why are our national tribes and traditions exclusively marked for extinction?

To the peoples of the West, the customs of the liberal tribe advertised as the only acceptable option. These new customs promote our national suicide.

With this worldwide project now dissolving, millions are awakening to the fact we did not inhabit a free world at all.

In fact, we are victims in tribal war on our entire civilisation.

Today we examine the customs, taboos and practices of the liberal global tribe: the most dangerous faction of extremists in history.

St Thomas is quoting Aristotle here, but the Angelic Doctor’s comments on “regime change” are remarkable.

This is an interesting subject and I may write a book about it one day. I have tried to give the reader some idea of the basic reality of tribes, and why the attempt to ignore or subvert this reality with “pseudo-tribes” is disastrous.

Introduction to Tribal Cultures

Avoiding Violence through tribal recognition

Tribal Wars in our time

Types of tribe - Tribes of Race and Unreason

The Curious Case of the Liberal Tribe

A Dignity-free existence

Fake Reality

A Tribe of Addiction

TRIBAL CULTURES

For most of our history, human tribes have sought to preserve what they have - often to the detriment of other tribes.

All tribes seek to secure the fortunes of their own people, their homeland and to preserve their ways of being and seeing and believing.

This has been the way of things since the invention of writing, and artefacts suggest that it was not writing but tribes themselves which formed the basis of antique cultures.

In short, culture comes from tribes, and not from words or pictures. The words and pictures are a product of culture, and culture comes from the people who make it, and whose makeup makes for the unique identity which flows from one extended family or another.

AVOIDING VIOLENCE

The recognition of the existence of tribes and their competing interests is basic to the seeking of peace and prosperity.

If tribes and their interests are ignored, conflict will result. The concealment by policy of the existence of competing interests fuels resentment.

To prohibit the discussion of the causes of conflict makes it inevitable.

Why is it so controversial to say this out loud? It is normal and natural that a national family - a tribe - will seek its own advantage. All tribes do this.

What we have instead is the prohibition of our tribal interests and the managed extinction of our cultures. As I explain in chapter three of my book A Brief History of Liberal Democracy, this has been the inspiration for “internationalists” for over a century.

Here is the third chapter of my book, which explains the utopian aims of the early globalist architects of “liberal democracy”:

The basic idea is that only by erasing nations in a global system can war be abolished forever.

In fact, it promotes war. Why? The denial of the basic reality of human families makes conflict inevitable, and prohibiting the facts makes the resulting violence impossible to explain.

As usual, the result of utopian thinking is the mass production of fatal problems with no solution but death. The grand irony of the liberal tribe, whose beliefs we are told are the only good ones, is that it is based on the promotion and defence of suicidal superstitions as the pinnacle of enlightenment.

TRIBAL WARS

One of the greatest superstitions of our time is the false belief that technology has liberated mankind from superstition. This forms part of the liberal belief in “progress” - that things can only get better.

The idea that man is no longer tribal another superstition, and is obviously untrue. Superstitions of progress are a hallmark of the Liberal Tribe, which promotes the belief that belief in itself can liberate humanity from the human condition.

Westerners are indoctrinated with this belief, but no other tribes are. We in the West are told it is superior to disbelieve in the basic reality of a tribal humanity.

Whilst liberal globalism preaches universal equality in human potential, and seeks to establish a uniform global culture, it does so alongside obvious tribal forces. These forces are undeniably powerful and are present in our politics and society.

Zionist influence is one major example, with this tiny minority wielding unparalleled power in shaping American and Western foreign and domestic policy - notably concerning the pursuit of wars abroad and restrictions on speech at home.

From the tribal point of view, this is simply one example of tribal influence - and a successful one. It should not be controversial to name this accurately, but it is, and this too is an indication of the successful leveraging of tribal influence to the detriment of that of others.

The reason why liberals punish the mention of the foremost example of ethno-religious tribal power is not because it will lead to the persecution of the Jews.

It is because it contradicts the liberal-globalist myth that under this system we are all equal, and that the pursuit of tribal interests is a stupid relic of the past.

I do not think this state of exception tenable under a new nationalism in the United States, as nationalism is the simple recognition of the national tribe and its interests in the context of all others.

You may be surprised to learn what is going on in Israel. I will write about this in my news post next Friday:

I read a lot of Hebrew news which has many reports like this. Israel is in crisis, its own “tribes” on the brink of civil strife. For context, Sheldon Adelson bought this newspaper to help Netanyahu win election.

TRIBES OF RACE AND OF UNREASON

Other examples are also obvious, being racial and sociopolitical examples of tribal power.

The tribes of the former colonies of the West have been privileged throughout the Anglosphere and in most European nations - to the obvious disprivilege of the natives.

In addition, pseudo-tribes have been created to promote the goals of the liberal -global agenda. Each one serves to dissolve social bonds and replace them with a feverish antagonism to everything formerly normal.

Sexual identity groups, environmental groups, race-baiters and “social justice” campaigns are all pseudo-tribes under the liberal umbrella.

They are best understood as the mobilisation of extreme emotion in the service of the destruction of civilisation.

Communism and its children is another example, being a counter-civilisational and international religion of Man. I have gone on about the secular religions of mankind before. I think these religions of men an expression of the cult of the self which is Modernism.

I will write on Modernism in a later chapter of my book on liberal democracy, whose parts I am publishing in order every Monday.

The image may be fak e, but the reality is real.

THE CURIOUS CASE OF THE LIBERAL TRIBE

The liberal tribe is a strange beast. It denies the reality of tribes whilst asserting its tribal supremacy. An atheist cult, its many superstitions include the belief in the inexorable moral progress of humanity - a process which is denied by history and by present day reality because it is neither true nor possible.

This paradox is typical of modern attempts at thought. Postmodernism is the grand narrative that denies grand narrative. Democracy must be defended by the cancelling of popular parties. Freedom of speech is a danger to our liberties.

The liberal tribe is the tribe of taking liberties in the name of defending them. In fact, all it defends is its right to subtract value and meaning from your life.

It tells you the only valid beliefs are liberal beliefs, and also that believing in them makes you a better person. Liberal belief has a therapeutic dimension, which is a consolation prize for all the meaning it deletes.

If you are white you are only permitted to identify with the liberal tribe and its values. These values reduce to the total destruction of your entire civilisation.

Seeking to preserve your tribe is evil. Seeking to secure your homeland is racist. Only idiots believe in Christ. The perfect system is one of rigged elections and cheap online shopping.

And so on.

The liberal tribe legitimises any and every crime against its enemies. It exists to commit a crime so vast - the murder of our civilisation - that it does not have a name.

A DIGNITY-FREE EXISTENCE

The war on meaning dissolves human dignity. The only permitted tribe insists on the inversion of the basic facts of reality and of morality as the supreme creed of mankind. Liberal liberty is also the freedom to choose death - for the children we refuse to have and for the elderly we refuse to support.

Life itself is cancelled at its beginning and end as a matter of convenience - and so it is with everything in between. Uselessness is the measure of value.

Liberal globalism is a limitless assault on everything of value in life.

The liberal project destroys all social norms, such as the traditional family, the incest “taboo” and the disgust reflex towards sexualising children and sodomy. There is to be no limit on the pursuit of satisfaction.

The liberal project is an economic project. It removed national boundaries to the migration of wealth as well as peoples. There is to be no limit to the business of wealth extraction.

This has replaced our industries with services, meaning there is no longer much meaning to work nor dignity in it.

The working class has been destroyed by the transition of our mass culture to passive consumer from active producer. The so-called “knowledge economy” has produced a population of hysterical know-nothings, who do not know how to make or fix things either.

The sale of degraded academic credentials serviced by debt has replaced the acquisition of productive skills which, once developed, cannot be taken away.

This reduces working people to replaceable components in a makework system shaped by bureaucratic models of life - which exclude every dimension of meaningful existence.

You are replaced by cheaper components whose lower expectations drive down salaries, working benefits such as paid holidays and perks, and whose unlimited supply causes housing costs to soar and tax funded services to break down.

These basic facts are replaced by the liberal tribal customs of denying reality and demonising anyone who notices it out loud.

Mass culture: the mene

FAKE REALITY

Our elections are fake. Our news is fake. Our history has been replaced with a narrative of shame.

Our morals have been substituted with a degenerate’s menu, and our impulse to Christian charity subverted into funding our replacement in our home.

We are schooled to feel good about paying ever higher taxes to finance our national suicide.

The culture we consume is stuck. Music is like a recorded message because it is one: a robotic voice with no human feedback. Where are the songs of our people? Where are the threnodies of decline?

Great stories, stirring dramas and sweeping choruses could be written to narrate this war on our civilisation. Yet there are none.

People can no longer afford to have children nor buy a house in which to raise them. Others come without permission and take what they are given, which once was ours. To state this case is called hatred.

There is no champion of the ordinary people in art or literature. Jokes, whose function is often to name the unnameable through the permission of laughter, are seldom heard in comedy.

Mass culture has never been more slick and superficial. There is so much of it and there is so little there. It is a vanishing point without perspective, it is a portrait without a subject, as the reality it would otherwise represent would condemn the current system as a crime against humanity.

This is the reason the music they constantly play says nothing to you about your life.

Just as politics excludes the popular, so mass culture censors the state we are truly in.

What we are shown in thought and art is either deliberately misleading or intentionally vague emotional drivel, which angers and assuages by turns in tandem with a neutralising culture of drug taking.

Mass culture is neither beautiful nor true: it is therapy for the sickness produced by its liberal management. Therapy of course is simply another addiction, seldom curing anyone of the dependence it fosters on itself.

The only surprise here is that a redditor has a wife.

THE TRIBE OF ADDICTION

The liberal tribe is a tribe of addictions. Its most fanatical believers rely on the superstitions it supplies to give meaning and purpose to their lives. These beliefs are converted into causes. They are reward structures for people with otherwise empty lives.

Addiction to comforting lies and the slander of the truth, to alibis for obvious crimes, to mass hysteria prompted by mass media, to drugs legal and not, to porn, to fake food, to gambling and gaming and to the perpetual shockbait of online sensation.

This is your brain on a constant stream of contradictions.

The marketing campaign of liberal tribalism fosters revolutionary mental instability and the breakdown of human relations.

Everything the liberal system does creates dependence on itself.

We are trained to rely on liberal sources for our worldview, our moral cues, our approval or condemnation, our livelihoods and liberty.

The liberal system supplies our only politics and tells us the only dangers in the world are not the ones we can see - but the ones we are told to believe in.

Addiction of course is the struggle for freedom from responsibility. No one gets what they deserve under the liberal global system, which teaches its Western victims they merit extinction for the crime of exporting civilisation worldwide.

The liberal system is civilisation in reverse. It is an argument with reality. This is an insane machine which seeks to preserve itself by driving everyone mad. These are the customs of the liberal tribe, which have been designed to replace sanity with compensation fantasies.

The liberal tribe is a tribal war - on yours. This is the reason it tells you that people who tell you the truth are dangerous extremists. It is why the past is being erased along with your people and the customs of your tribe. To the liberal tribe the truth is taboo, and it points the death bone at anyone who speaks it.

What is the truth about this tribe? It is a death cult. It here to cancel your culture entirely.

There has never been a more dangerous nor extreme political project in history than that pursued by the liberal tribe. It is fighting for its survival now, against the tide.

As it does so, millions of people are seeing for the first time that they have been living in a vast experiment - to liberate mankind from the value of life.

