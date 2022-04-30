This is a two part post. I am publishing them both today as they work best in tandem.

Part One, which is intended to be funny lol, is a peep at our fairytale world. It reveals the Secret Power behind the curtain.

Part Two is a serious discussion of the state of global politics in the return to a global order of nation states. It treats such issues as freedom of speech, the peace dividend and the permanent economic crisis facing Europe and the wider world as American dominance declines.

Through the Looking Glass

I have concluded, from my experience of staring into the looking-glass of the media, that there is a secret ruler of the world and his blank and pitiless visage peers from behind the curtain of every nefarious travesty.

Humpty Dumpty remarked that a word means whatever he would like it to mean, and nothing more. Alice, being a some kind of conspiracy theorist, noticed that what Humpty said turned everything upside down. Humpty persisted in his steadfast belief that he was right, from the privileged position of his wall-top perch.

In order not to have Humpty’s egg on their face, the Regime will bring us to nuclear war. They have turned so many things upside down that they cannot stop. We have been told that George Floyd is a saint, and that to riot, loot and set fire to things is to worship him. We are told our civilisation is savage. That it is racist to notice facts such as fatherless homes and the crime statistics. What else has the wisdom of Humpty gifted the world?

In Poland, Ukraine is George Floyd .

Men are women now, and ‘woman’ is a Bad Word if we say they are not. Grooming children in schools, by and with the consent of so-called teachers, is progressive. Being a prostitute on camera is liberating for women, porn is healthy. Drugs are fun. Depression is normal and taking antidepressants to feel nothing is wise.

Masks work. A cold is deadly. Printing money does not cause inflation. Paying taxes can change the weather. Mass immigration is good for you. There is no money for anyone but foreigners, for whom there is limitless largesse. Bombing people is good when we do it.

Numbers are racist.

In the free world you are locked up to fail to prevent a virus spreading. A virus which 99.9% of non-obese, non-dying people survive is a global health emergency. Vaccines are safe and 97% effective. Vaccines aren’t meant to stop infections or transmission. You need to take two, three, four, five vaccines one every three months forever. Vaccines are not the cause of a sudden spike in Bell’s Palsy, blood clots, heart failure, heart disease, hepatitis…

Should have called yourself ‘She-Man’, bigot.

After two years of fearmongering, outright lies and the complete destruction of the culture of civil liberty Humpty is not sitting too pretty. His fat fundament is teetering. His face is a grotesque mask of torment. His twisted features signal an horrific constipation battle, contorted with anguished fury. A struggle ensues between the possible exits, which his prissy little mouth wins. At least, for now.

“UKRAINE!” he declaims, lurching with the agony which competes with his self control, furious at his own predicament. “HNNNNGGGGH” his face contorts, veins bulging in his forehead, eyes swollen like a pair of golf balls. His little knuckles glow white as his perfectly manicured fingers clamp the brickwork.

“GRAAAAHHH!! You...yyy...youyou...UKRAINUS!!!”

Humpty has once more done his duty on us all, sputtering his Logos – The Word of the Moment – as freely as foetid fertiliser. We must all be Ukrainuses now. Or else. He gasps with the momentary relief of this, his latest gambit to distract everyone from the fact that he is fit to burst and is dangerously insane.

Humpty says you must like sunflowers, have a yellow and blue flag, blame Putin and Russia and ALL RUSSIANS for everything. Humpty points to Putin and expects you to forget that it is not the Russians which have destroyed your country, your standard of living, your mind.

Humpty has found a remarkable amount of extra money down the back of the wall for his friends in the not-at-all corrupt state of Ukraine - with the highest number of corrupt politicians in the world. Humpty is gambling now with your lives, because if Humpty stops rocking, he will fall.

Humpty has thrown everything on black before, and we know how that ended. Now he has plumped for red, as in Red Alert. If he does not get his nuclear war he might look rather silly, since he has told us all that Ukraine is winning and Russia is about to collapse. Perhaps Humpty has been at the sherbet a little too often.

According to Humpty, Russia’s invasion had nothing to do with Humpty sitting on every wall he could right up to Russia’s borders. Nor is it in any way concerned with world leaders, such as that of Ukraine in 2014, falling off their walls in a scramble of coloured flags and spontaneous, mostly peaceful violence.

Those masks were made out of fine plastic fibres. Just sayin’

Humpty disclaims the pushing of Assad, Lukashenko and Imran Khan, too. When Humpty says ‘our values’ he means his – the topsy turvy, upside down values of Clown World. Democracy™ and Freedom© are the hallmarks of Humpty, whose foreign and economic policy seems to be the brainchild of the Mad Hatter.

Hatterism is perhaps the best name for a policy which has resulted in

The Mad Hatter has no plan whatsoever to repair any of this.

No one trusts Humpty with their money any more. He used to be the best storyteller of all, weaving his magic across the world in a spellbinding combination of rainbow flags, grassroots pro-Humpty revolution and darkly muttered threats of unspeakable horror. Suddenly, without explanation, he has lost his charm. He has thrown all of our gold into the coffers of the Humpty Industrial Complex, which exists to export his first principle: you can’t make an omelette without bombing people into the Stone Age.

We live in an age of mystery.

As Humpty rocks metronomically atop his wall, slurring his words, the pendulum of his addled mind swings between national suicide and international homicide. He knows he is going to meet the ground with an almighty crack: he simply will not go until he can contrive to take us all with him.

Humpty insists you must now become a Ukrainus – an obscene mouthpiece for his crazed schemes, worked up, as usual, as the very last word in moral obligation. Humpty tells you that to be good you must not be on your side, not on the side of sense. You must not be on the side of your own family, your own people, your own nation. You must be on his.

We armed them pretty well too lol.

Humpty says you must see things in blue and yellow now, must denounce anyone hesitant to escalate to all-out war with Russia as a spy, a traitor. For Humpty it really is your duty to get killed, just so he does not have to look as ridiculous and as wicked as he actually is. Humpty is cracking up, which is what makes him so dangerous.

His mind is scrambled. He is also fragile, his position made precarious by his own reckless addiction to the opposite of reality in every case. Remember, Humpty has no plan whatsoever to rescue you from the mess he has made of your laws, your country, your economy and the one he now wants to make of the world. Humpty is not your friend, which is why he keeps inventing enemies for you to hate instead of him.

