Sensible policies for a sane and happy future.

The civil war theme of today’s post is a war between the sane and the liberal elites who rule them, between former allies in the Western order, and within the state of Israel itself.

With Israel reportedly “disintegrating” into chaos, a sense of civil war is also abroad in “the West” - between liberal remnants who seek to frame globalist values as identical with “Western” values - and with a rising populist tide who prefer sanity and order to the politics of national suicide.

Why is the US now said to be “the enemy of the West?”

The Trump model is nationalist, promises reindustrialisation and renewal, with the pursuit of peace in place of permanent war. The old, of course, is the regime of war, global social revolution and the sponsorship of mass culture to secure it.

From the UK and Europe to Canada and beyond, the West is fracturing between ruler and ruled. Grand narratives are being sold to prevent the public from noticing they are paying taxes to fund their own destruction.

Here is a roundup of why “The West” seems at war with itself, and whether project MAGA can survive its alliance with the great enemy of peace in Israel.

CONTENTS

THE PHONY WAR WITH RUSSIA - POLITICAL THEATRE

THE “WEST” - AT WAR WITH ITSELF?

HATRED AND DECEPTION - THE EU-CANZUK LIBERAL CARTEL

GOVERNED BY SUBVERSION - JFK FILES REVELATIONS

CANADIAN ELECTION - WHEN GLOBALISM IS PATRIOTISM

STAY SANE - LIMIT YOUR INTERNET INPUT

“CIVIL WAR” IN ISRAEL

ISRAEL URGES US WAR WITH IRAN

NETANYAHU - US “ALLY” IS THE ENEMY OF PEACE

WAR WITH RUSSIA: POLITICAL THEATRE

I said in October that UK and European posturing over Russia was theatre, and not only because neither the UK nor the EU have a credible army to fight a war. UK Generals now say the same:

There is neither the money nor the industrial base to do this.

Why do the UK’s Starmer, France’s Macron, and the German permanent liberal regime all talk up a war with Russia?

It is never going to happen, but it makes for great headlines - to distract from the mess the liberal cartel has made at home, and for which it has no solution.

France and Germany remain politically deadlocked, joining Austria in locking out popular parties from government. Counter-liberal politics is on the rise, as the liberal-global project dissolves.

THE WEST - AT “WAR” WITH ITSELF?

What remains is an agenda of national suicide which is openly anti-democracy and pro-censorship. It is openly anti-American now.

This breathtaking hubris inspires the ridiculous claims made in the captive UK and European press: that the US is no longer a part of “The West”, and cannot count itself within the “Free World” - much less its leader.

This is the new discourse of the old regime: to say that an end to the liberal order is the end of the Western world and all it stood for.

The concept of “The West” presented by these regime remnants is basically that of the failed liberal global empire.

This never was “The West”, but simply a liberal economics advertised by an industry of make-belief.

The real history and traditions of the West have been discarded as shameful and racist, because to retain them would prevent the replacement of nations with a global monoculture.

The US has now abandoned this ambition, and so the scenery is collapsing onstage as the producers pack up and go home.

Yesterday’s global empire is today’s corruption.

This leads to a series of near endless revelations about how our political system and our social reality were contrived, by the management, to promote a global social revolution.

It means people are beginning to understand their social reality is largely an advertisement, their politics a pantomime, their Potemkin democracies a sinecure for corrupt officials who despise them.

A tremendous appetite for meaning is growing, as the realisation dawns that the New Values were simply a sales pitch for the levelling of civilisation into an international nowhereland.

This will translate to real political change in time, and this change is inevitable.

This is the state of the “civil war” in the West. It is between ruler and ruled, and between the ruling remnants of the old regime and the new.

It is a matter of life and death for both sides.

If you care about political theatre I went on about that here, mentioning how the Theatre of the Absurd helped to replace our norms with normlessness:

HATRED AND DECEPTION - THE LIBERAL CARTEL

Sanctions have wrecked the European economies, and the mysterious mystery of the detonation of Germany’s NordStream pipeline has solved the problem of its industrial base.

The war will end, likely this year and certainly on Russian terms. This will leave the liberal cartel in a bind. In Europe, in Britain and in Canada, Australia and New Zealand the liberal global cartel are united by hatred and deception.

They hate Trump, and say the US is no longer in “The West”, much less its leader.

They hate Putin, and consider him to be Hitler.

They are committed to Net Zero, which is industrial suicide.

The simple question of survival will reconfigure the popular feeling about politics in all but the most virtuously deranged.

This means change or die, and it reduces politics to its bare bones - which is a matter of friend or enemy in the fight for life over death.

GOVERNED BY SUBVERSION - JFK FILES

These remnant liberal governments are not your friend, and it is impossible to conceal this. Their power has been considerably weakened by replacing competent people with ideological loyalists, and members of preferred ethnic and sexual factions.

Why was JFK shot dead? We will never know.

I explained last week how the revelations over USAID and in the JFK files are fuelling an alarming realisation in the West at how our entire culture has been subverted by design - to manufacture belief in the old regime.

I go on more about the major revelation of James Angleton’s Mossad ties, and the fact his testimony on Israeli infiltration of the US Deep State remains redacted - even in the newly released files.

I wrote about that here.

The mysterious mystery of the national death spiral

CANADIAN ELECTION: WHEN GLOBALISM IS PATRIOTISM

Loyalty to the global agenda and its pronouns is being presented in Canada as national pride.

I explained this perversion of patriotism on this week’s edition of Faith and Reason - which should be uploaded today.

Canadians are now being told they must fight the “gangsterism” of Donald Trump to defend their national values - which are defined as the Rainbow flag, open borders, and Net Zero.

The globalist technocrat Mark Carney has called a snap election for April 28th. Canadians will have time to consider the wisdom of voting for more of the same- or for some hope of change in the tragic conservatism of Pierre Poilievre.

Before the storm over Trump’s tariffs and “annexation” plans, the main issues were the usual complaints of extremists:

Being unable to own a home

earn a decent living

or afford a family

-are the main concerns - problems all fuelled by mass migration and the consumer economy which requires it.

A vote for Liberal values is a vote for more of this, and for more severe penalties for complaining about it.

To win this election an agenda of domestic and international regime change is now presented as a sort of nationalism. The broadcast of this Big Lie is an attempt to divert voter attention from the real issues - which are all results of the liberal agenda. In Canada, in Europe and in the UK, we are governed by grand narratives of pure fantasy, peddled by crooks.

STAY SANE - LIMIT YOUR INPUT

I advise readers to avoid the internet, and especially things like Twitter, as it does not help you “keep up” with current affairs.

Instead, it fills your head with an endless stream of alarming contradictions and floods you with fear, rage and resentment - leaving you powerless to make sense of the world and of the confused storm of feelings which has replaced your thoughts.

I provide one news update like this per month. If you think this will help you make more and not less sense of your life, do this:

CIVIL WAR IN ISRAEL?

Yet some shocking claims turn out to be true. So it was when I investigated the seemingly fatuous notion that Israel may be disintegrating into civil war.

I wrote a long report on this a few days ago, which you can read here:

FAILED STATES?

Last month I treated the shocking claims about Canada made by the Trump administration, relating to the fentanyl and organised crime crisis which was said to have created an emergency on the northern border of the US.

You can find that report in last month’s news brief here:

As with Canada, the truth about Israel turned out to be far more disturbing than the headlines - which in both cases seem a generous appraisal of two failing states.

It is surprising that the term “failed state” can and does apply to Canada and to Israel - showing how little of reality is presented as a matter of fact in the news.

This reality explains the US moves to sanction Canada. It is a failed state in all but name, and is heavily corrupted by Chinese and Mexican drug money.

ZIONIST NATIONALISM?

I said a while ago that the liberal-global order could be replaced in “The West” by a technocratic Zionist Nationalism, noting that almost all the counter-liberal parties are strongly supportive of Israel.

WAR WITH IRAN?

Whether this “support” extends to domination of US foreign policy is in the process of playing out - over the war with Iran being urged by the Israelis right now. Israel “urgently” needs a war with Iran to distract from its own internal disorder - much as the UK and Europe are doing with talking up one with Russia.

I wrote the above article yesterday, drawing on a video report by Alastair Crooke.

I think his Conflicts Forum SubStack the best summary of Middle Eastern affairs on the internet.

The Iranian affair will demonstrate not only whether there are hard limits to Israeli influence - and I think there are - but also resolve the question of survival.

It is either MAGA and its new geopolitics which survives - or Netanyahu.

The stakes are high for the future leadership of “The West”.

THE ENEMY OF PEACE - GREATEST ALLY OF THE US?

Netanyahu’s entire career has been dedicated to the destruction of peace. Even Western regime media now admits he secures his power through making permanent war.

The man who has been Prime Minister for 17 years is now saying the Deep State is against him. He is embroiled in the Qatargate scandal, whose connections to the war in Gaza I explained below.

Here is a piece I wrote in November 2023 showing how Netanyahu has backed Hamas with money from Qatar for over a decade.

Here is another showing how he is implicated in the murder of Yitzhak Rabin - the last Israeli Prime Minister to seriously commit to a two state solution:

There can be no peace with Netanyahu. I said in November the US would likely isolate him and hang the albatross around his neck.

Netanyahu has urged the US into a series of “regime change” wars in Libya, Syria and Iraq since 2002. The last on his list is Iran.

MAGA was about ending “Forever Wars”, which have bankrupted the US morally and financially. The Global Empire was abandoned as it had met hard financial and power limits, with the world no longer dominated by a single power.

These facts - of money and power - do not change because an Israel without restraint demands a war. It could mean the US is led to the brink of self destruction by the same man who is doing the same at home.

It remains to be seen whether MAGA will be sacrificed to save Netanyahu - or whether Trump moves to save Israel, his movement and the world - from the abyss of a war without limits.