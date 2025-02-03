If you want to destroy your political enemies and you have the power to do so, you do not attack their beliefs or their belief system.

You destroy their business.

This is what is happening right now.

The culture industry created to cancel your culture is being shut down.

This week USAID has vanished, and the NGO network it partnered with being defunded.

This is not a “debate”. It is war. Why does this agency you have never heard of matter so much? Today you will find out.

If you haven’t got time to read all this here is the news - the power structure of the Fake and Gay Regime is being dismantled right now.

The CIA cutout USAID is being destroyed

The NGO network - another shadow state - is being destroyed

The NED is next, and so is the FBI

Doomers will say this means civil war. This is because they cannot recognise that winning is possible, and cannot accept it is happening - because to do so is fatal to their business model, too.

In this fight, one side wins at the total loss of the other. This is underway now. Political power has been mobilised, as it always is, in the service of ideology.

A new one.

Things are moving very fast, before the enemy can marshal a response.

Organised political warfare: proof the Deep State helped steal the 2020 US Presidential election.

Is this, in fact, GOOD NEWS? Archbishop Vigano says yes, it is.

A defeat for the Deep State - and its “mirror image” the Deep Church - is underway. I think that is good news, and I understand if it sounds unbelievable.

So here are the details on that.

It’s coming. I know you can’t believe it but it is.

CONTENTS

USAID - Deep State Warfare as charity

Cuck culture - manufacturing passive consumer voyeurs

We have always been at war with the liberal state

Liberal globalism: A total war system

Why the army makes you gayer

I told you all this would happen years ago

How “reality” is manufactured

Why nothing is what it says it is

How to destroy your political enemies

How the liberal-global system is being destroyed

How to frame your enemies to destroy them

How liberal globalists will destroy themselves now

Also - menes :DDDD

US AID - DEEP STATE WARFARE DRESSED AS CHARITY

Instead of being confined to long boring articles like mine, what USAID did with Americans’ money is now being revealed in public.

USAID was a CIA cutout created to conduct organised political warfare.

It is now being destroyed.

Nayib Bukele is the President of El Salvador.

Some of USAID’s greatest hits:

Millions of dollars to Jewish neocon warmonger William Kristol

Sponsoring propaganda to impeach Donald Trump in 2019

Funnelling billions to Ukraine

Paying for globalist censorship operations worldwide

Financing regime change

The list goes on. USAID was used to destroy the political enemies of the empire of lies, and to pipeline money to its servants.

It was a major agency of the “Deep State”, and was a means of disguising CIA operations as charity.

USAID was US AIDS - virally transmitted at home and abroad.

It looks like the National Endowment for Democracy is next.

Who might be at the NED?

I wrote about these secret state shenanigans here, and here, in 2023.

USAID and the NED are CIA regime change outfits, changing your regime and others to suit the liberal-global agenda. Their new pronouns are was/were.

The FBI is also getting the treatment, too. Mass firings coming - with “sweeping cuts” and investigation of the FBI role in January 6th.

Anything to see here?

CRIMES LIKE THIS ARE ILLEGAL THOUGH

You might say, as some gentle souls have done, that it is “illegal” for the feds to do this.

"Crime is illegal" is the argument here.

The CIA was created in 1947. In 1948, George Kennan presented the strategy of “Organised Political Warfare".

This is the sponsorship of mass culture to promote state ideology. This is what the CIA is for.

Because political institutions serve political interests.

This is the purpose of having a “deep state” - to facilitate the power of the visible state via covert action.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) this week continued to fund globalist regime programmes despite the explicit orders of President Trump. Elon Musk, whose DOGE is shutting USAID down right now, described USAID as “a criminal organisation” this morning - for doing so.

Here is RFK Jr. telling Tucker Carlson how “USAID - which is a CIA front- put five billion dollars into funding the Maidan riots in Ukraine”:

“Those riots lead to a coup d’etat”.

People with ethnic grievances against Russia - like Victoria Nuland - did this - as Kennedy explains:

WE HAVE ALWAYS BEEN AT WAR WITH THE LIBERAL STATE

Political power is not impartial. In the absence of balance it will mobilise all institutions to serve itself. This has been the policy of the US Deep State for seven decades. It is nothing new.

It is only controversial now because its enemies appear to have changed. Before, the enemy was said to be Communism. Now it is you.

On closer examination, the enemy has always been anyone who is an enemy of worldwide liberal consumerism.

It has always been at war with you. You just haven’t noticed till lately, because it produced all the culture you consumed, and it consumed you.

So the enemy has not in fact changed. The liberal state has always been at war with its political enemies, which is anyone who presents a threat to liberal globalism - at home or abroad. This war is entering its final stage.

A Total War System

This system was born after the first world war and accelerated after the second.

In 2023 I explained how this was done here:

It is a total war system. It uses every available means to wage war and the goal is world domination.

This is the reason for the “culture war”. It is waged by the liberal state against any traditional culture anywhere, because it seeks to replace it everywhere.

It is the reason your traditional national values and beliefs and history are being replaced by new, international ones.

It is the reason all your institutions are captured and corrupt.

It is the reason real wars were fought abroad to spread “freedom and democracy”. Liberal progress demanded progress everywhere. This is “progress”.

The belief in permanent progress was manufactured as it was convenient to the aim of global domination by covert and overt force.

Permanent “progress” makes insanity and chaos and crisis inevitable.

And here we are.

This is a real image from a real article in Rolling Stone, 2016 - promoting… well, you know.

This is the reason gay sex or women’s education or abortion “rights” are used to promote wars and undermine governments - by agencies like USAID.

The freedom to put things in your anus, to be indoctrinated by liberals to destroy your culture, and to kill your children are freedoms denied to the oppressed, and so they must be liberated.

According to the Regime, all the wars we fight are gay including World War Two.

As the article above says,

“World War II created something of a nationwide coming-out experience”.

The army makes you gayer. This is true. NATO armies are all gay and that is why you should not be in them unless you are, too.

Of course, USAID was fighting to make the West and its governments as fake and gay as it was. It was giving Europe USAIDS:

Now it is finished. A cure for USAIDS has arrived.

The old Regime is being taken apart. Its economic and military power, along with its business of making belief are all being destroyed.

I TOLD YOU THIS WOULD ALL HAPPEN

I said NATO was finished on February 1st 2022. Later that month I said progressive politics was promoting collapse.

In March 2022 I said there would be a global and national political realignment, and that if the global project was not halted there would be disaster.

I told you liberalism was dead almost three years ago.

I said in March 2022 there would be negotiations with Russia, not war.

I told you in August 2022 that the global empire was over, and that Viktor Orban’s courageous vision of Europe was in fact its future politics. Now it is.

This is what you get from me. I am a reality reviewer. If you look at it you can work out what is coming next. Or not. It depends on your point of view.

You can see whether my point of view has any value by checking the archives.