Today’s chapter is about the birth of Liberal Democracy in Europe - following the violent revolution of the Great War. It examines the Weimar Republic in Germany - the “most successful” liberal revolution until reunification produced something of a repeat of its obscene, and to some, fondly remembered replacement of civilised norms.

As we shall see, both the beginning and the end of the progressive revolution reveal that the liberal machine is democratic in name only.

It is sold as the pinnacle of the civilisation it has replaced - by the liberation of mankind into the ruin of sin.

Today, a Great Repeal is underway of all it has delivered by means of its grand narratives. Where did this begin - and why is the end beginning now?

The period between the wars is curiously absent from the public imagination. Its power to explain the present will be touched upon today.

Liberal democracy in action. Roots not pictured.

WEIMAR - “GERMANY’S MOST SUCCESSFUL REVOLUTION”

After the revolutionary violence of the Great War did away with the old European order, a new experiment was undertaken in Germany.

To replace the Empire under the Kaiser (a German word for “Caesar”, as “Czar” is in Russian), the Weimar Republic was created in 1919.

The repeal of the 20th Century is underway, and with it the products and sales pitches which sold us a permanent state of emergency as an earthly paradise.

Life is about beginnings and endings - and what comes before and after. What came before the strange death of Liberal Democracy was its birth, of course. Mythologised to this day as a golden age of progressive liberty, Weimar was in fact the most depraved condition to which modern life had descended - so far.

The Weimar Republic was a small fragment of hope. A period in which society awoke with a critical spirit after the convulsive Great War. Marked by tensions and a tragic end, it established a cultural foundation based on overflowing renewal and creativity. The Weimar Republic thus shattered stereotypes and posed totally unexplored questions that were transmuted into works of art of great expressiveness and incandescence. Institut de Cultura, Barcelona - “Creativity Breaks Stigma”, April 2nd-July 20th 2025

The party which continues to rule Germany today, the SPD, was in power for most of the brief lifetime of this republic “of hope”.

The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), with its roots in the labouring classes, was the strongest political force from 1919 to 1932. It provided several Chancellors as well as the first President of the Reich, Friedrich Ebert, who served in that office from 1919 to 1925. “The Weimar Republic, 1918-1933” - from the website of the German Bundestag

The current dispensation in Germany is a coalition of continuity, which is arranged as a “firewall” against the national-populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) who secured almost a quarter of the vote in recent elections.

“Greens go further”. Indeed they do. This utopian snapshot is taken from the Green Party campaign in Berlin, 2021.

This is a coalition of left-liberals, right-liberals and extreme liberals to lock out the nationalists from power - suspending democracy to preserve the liberal grip on it - just as it was in 1930.

Following the break-up of the last Grand Coalition in the summer of 1930, governments of the Reich were no longer formed by Parliament but were based on what were known as presidential cabinets. Without a parliamentary majority of their own, they essentially governed with the aid of the President of the Reich, who enacted decrees under the emergency powers granted him by Article 48 of the Weimar Constitution… “The Weimar Republic, 1918-1933” - as above.

The liberals abolished democracy in 1930 as they do today, governing “by decree” against the popular will.

This did not preserve the Weimar Republic - it was dissolved three years later.

In Britain, a “national coalition” government ruled the nation from 1935 for ten years, with the first election in a decade taking place in 1945.

What liberal democracy was and is remains a question framed by the authors of its history and traditions.

The purpose of this chapter is to show what it was in its infancy, and how it satisfies the conditions of tyranny it vehemently applies to competing explanations of reality - in order to replace them with itself

If the liberal utopia is driving you mad - as intended - pray to St Dymphna.

