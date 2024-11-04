If you will not stand up for Peanut , stand up for CHRIST and reject despair

I have discussed for two years the nature of the liberal-global system - its rule by media, and the methods it uses to promote through propaganda an anti-reality value system to celebrate the terrible products of its policies as progress.

Today I dare to tell you that we are not all doomed. What is worse - I tell you why you should be happy about the future. How could this be happening?

Miraculous survival and massive rockets - or DOOM? Life is about choices.

CONTENTS

My Frankly Optimistic Video Interview

Optimism in theory and practice

An explanation of the business model of ruin - and why its collapse is good news for anyone who is not monetising misery.

The War System of “Liberal Democracy”

A Model of Restoration - Actually Existing Optimism

The Grand Disenchantment - or Large Scale Buyers’ Remorse

The Data of Doom is the Product of the Death Cult

EPILOGUE - THE GLORIOUS FUTURE

Firstly, I bring you an interview I did last week. In it, I explain some of my treasonous optimism. This is not only because I think Trump will win (and he will), but because the anti-civilisation model is committing suicide.

It do

Secondly, I explain in detail below the paywall why you have good reason to be cheerful.

In brief, we are all in recovery from an addiction economy which has promoted a death cult as a way of life. This is coming to an end.

Paywall? It is time I said thanks to my subscribers, whose paid support makes this work possible. In future, I will paywall one post a week.

Thirdly, tomorrow I am going to talk with Richard C. Cook - author of Our Country - Then and Now - about the US Presidential Election.

I will post this on Wednesday. Mr Cook’s wise appraisal of the processes which produced the USA of today will counter my optimism with practical wisdom.

His considerable experience of federal finance and government offers genuine insight, helping shape a future politics beyond the spasm of populism.

For my part, I have bought an enormous RPG sized rocket and shall be magdumping pistol fire into the air on Thursday whilst I launch it.

I believe we have a GLORIOUS FUTURE ahead of us.

So much for our tomorrow.

Today is all about why you should say NO to DOOM.

I come in at about the 37:00 minute mark. At about 53 mins I go on about practical measures you can take to reclaim the state, and end with my shockingly upbeat view that the diabolical global order is dissolving. lol.

I appeared on A Catholic Take with Joe McClane last week, in which I went on about my treasonous optimism. I despise consolation prizes, and I am not selling chicken soup for the soul.

My point is the liberal-global order is losing the war which it started.

This war, called an “omniwar” by Dr David A. Hughes, is the use of government and non-government power to create crisis in order to establish global technocracy.

I interviewed Dr Hughes recently. You can watch that interview here.

He also says we can win, and his is the best report on the permanent emergency in print.

FREE YOUR MIND FROM DOOM (AND OTHER DIABOLICAL DREAMS)

The technique of control by media, refined in a century of mass media technology, and over centuries of revolutionary Enlightenment vandalism, is more advanced than ever.

This technique relies on belief - and the Regime has less of this every day.

The Regime creates dependence, through patronage and addiction. This is the basis of its financial and political economy.

Doomsaying is also a dependence model. It is the conceptual inversion of Utopianism. To present Dystopia as inevitable is identical in practice.

Both replace reality - one with an impossible dream, the other with an inevitable nightmare.

They are both belief systems, and they are both business models too.

Both Utopianism and Dystopianism monetise mental captivity.

In argument, both place the end before the beginning and proceed to a foregone conclusion.

Disaster is possible but not unavoidable. In reality, the dystopia we inhabit has been created by the utopians. These people are losing their grip.

It is time to get clean, and your recovery from the addiction economy of diabolical desire and doom starts here.

Here I begin to argue that the problems we face are not all to do with the Regime, but that most of them are products of its system in one way or another.

This system is dissolving. What follows is a chance of recovery - should the medicine men not kill the patient first.

The future can be glorious. The present villains are chained to a past of counterfeit and corruption. The time of heroes has returned.

What kind of madness is this? It is simply what remains when people wise up to the fact that the global system is the Devil’s Bargain Hunt.