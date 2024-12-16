I am not sure about that tbh.

In these paywalled posts I try to explain the origin and the production of the ideas which rule us. I call this “cultural production.”

I believe that government and entertainment, or power and performance, partake of techniques refined in the production of meaning to animate our lives with belief.

Today I talk about how new values will replace the formerly new values of the former New World Order.

The production line will not vanish, its product lines will change.

Out with the new and in the with old is only half of it, as we shall see. The other half is the fact that there is nothing new to any of this at all.

All that changes are the production values - because we have new producers.

Where do these ideas come from? Let us have a look at that.

I, for one, am dubious about our new overlords.

SELL ME ANOTHER GOD

The new world order is dissolving. Something else is taking its place.

What is vanishing is the belief system produced to provide meaning to the fiscal-militarism of liberal democracy.

This liberal democratic system, which is basically an economic war machine, had global ambitions which have failed.

People no longer believe in the meanings it supplies to life.

What can we expect to replace it? Today we consider the Neo World Order. To do so, we shall have to have a look at some old ideas whose neglect makes them seem novel today.

GOLDEN DAYS

When a currency collapses people go back to gold. Something they can touch, something that is not made out of pure belief.

The same thing is going on now.

The liberal idea has become so extreme its positions today are contradictions of the obvious.

Its policies are attempts to realise this.

There are hard limits as to what can be achieved by insisting on it, and so a certain disenchantment has arisen as the force of will meets the intransigence of the world which survives it.

No matter how many times you “she/her” him, a tranny is a tranny.