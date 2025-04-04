There is a better life in sight. Look up, not down.

Today’s post is a reminder that there are many reasons to be cheerful - amidst so many obvious signs of the death of a desperate global regime.

Against the Western disease of “Declinism” - here is a celebration of the endgame of the politics of national suicide.

Say NO to shockbait and say YES to these reasons to be cheerful instead!

Fact check: I have given up smoking and am a manlet. With a tash.

ENDLESS DECLINE

The Decliners are always with us. Some of the first writings from Mesopotamia lamented the decline of the youth. In the late 19th century, with the British Empire more powerful than the American one to which it was mortgaged off, there were those who bewailed its decline before it had even peaked.

Today the Decliners are having a field day. Everything is getting worse, they correctly observe - but swiftly conclude that things can only get crapper.

I have warned you about the lucrative business of doom before - which is only made worse by the fact that being on the internet tends to make you a loony.

Here is a swift corrective to that miserabilist doctrine, which fails to admit that political problems have political solutions.

How can I be so confident the crisis will be solved? Let us count the ways.

Menes: not always xDDDDD

FAIRY TALES

The liberal cartel’s policies have produced a living hell for us - the natives - and have opened our borders to an endless horde of opportunist bargain hunters.

What they offer is higher taxes as the price of the end of civilisation.

The main strategy to contain and misdirect anger at all this is to blame the victims - white people - for all the problems. This takes place in policy as well as in propaganda.

Those whose minds are broken will believe what they are told. The sane will be outraged, of course.

In Britain, the liberals are literally telling you that black is white. Their latest piece of Netflix propaganda - “Adolescence” - tells a nation that has suffered the organised rape of perhaps a million of its daughters by third world immigrants that young white boys are the chief danger to the safety of schoolgirls.

This is one example of many of the attempt to force liberal globalist values whilst demonising our national tribes - which are of course marked for extinction.

I think this sort of thing produces a backlash, as it compels people to ask whether black is in fact white, and then ask why they are being told it is their duty to believe so.

This brainwashing works on a lot of Television Believers, but to many others shows these people are not going to save you from the state of emergency they have made you live in.

Politics is now about life our death - for you and your children, and for your Christian civilisation entirely.

You should be cheerful about the fact that Western politics is now about survival or suicide - and the belief that we are ruled by spiteful crooks is now mainstream.

This concentrates the public mind on things other than diabolical trash.

In fact the decline produced by liberal politics is the argument for its replacement. The liberal system always said there was no alternative to itself. And therefore there is no solution to its chaos.

There is a solution and that is remigration. This would solve most of the social issues we face today. It is a political and sensible remedy - and the alternative is simply MORE DECLINE.

Despite the prohibition on thinking sensibly about reality - growing numbers of people in the West are doing so - even in Britain!

I wouldn’t doubt it.

In short, attempts in propaganda to save itself make the liberal global system look obviously insane, ridiculous and hostile - to its own peoples.

Being PRO-DECLINE is not a vote winner.

How does the liberal cartel respond now it is haemorrhaging votes to the sensible nationalists?

BANNING DEMOCRACY

The criminalisation of Marine Le Pen for being a politician with slightly illiberal policies will not end the national populist movement in France - it will strengthen it.

All the liberal moves to save its system will accelerate its demise.

Europe has a “firewall” against permitting any non-liberal party from entering government. How long can the pretence remain that you are democratic if you ban parties for being more popular than yours?

This has happened recently in

Romania

Germany

Austria

and now in France.

The President of the United States, Orange Hitler, is not without his Zionist faults. He has however said

“I am a nationalist”.

Well, so am I - and this is jolly good news.

The US remains the boss of the West and it is now promoting economic and other forms of nationalism. The brute fact is the US would go bust if it didn’t - and this is a very good reason to believe there will not be a massive war, either.

It looks very much like the US is seeking to promote regime change in the West, cultivating ties with Conor MacGregor in Ireland, Germany’s remigrationist AfD, and openly condemning the censorship and election rigging to which this dissolving system has now resorted.

The enemy is on the ropes, not on the rise. These are desperate measures for desperate times for the remnants of the liberal global regime.

You should be cheerful about that, too!

God bless Australia

THE GLOBAL SYSTEM IS FINISHED

With all the brouhaha about Trump tariffs and Liberation Day, most people have overlooked the fact that China is at it, too.

This is not a “trade war”. It is the end of the global economic system as was.

Why does this matter? Well, the liberal system is at base the neoliberal economic system. It is borderless debt fuelled consumerism.

This is the reason all our economies rely on an endless supply of more consumers, regardless of where they come from.

When that system goes, so does the rationale for mass immigration. And it is going. This is a jolly good reason to be cheerful.

Remember that our political reality is the manufacture of mass belief in economic liberalism, ruled by a permanent management.

When the economic basis goes, the rest goes “poof” - rather fittingly - it being sold to us under the rainbow banner of Satan.

The economic system which sponsors all the madness - and requires a lot of it to function - is being put to sleep.

There will be tears before its bedtime, but Deliverootless Cosmopolitanism is climbing up the wooden hill to Bedfordshire. It is a rotten system which says there is no higher purpose to life than rigged elections and shopping.

Goodnight, consumer “democracy” - and good riddance!

Me and the mrs before the Normans ruined everything.

REINDUSTRIALISATION

The worker nationalism of Steve Bannon appears to be taken seriously now, with serious talk of reindustrialisation in the leading nation of the West.

This means more than economic autonomy - but will fuel the restoration of dignity to working class life. Deindustrialisation devastated working class communities, depriving men of meaning and of skills in trades which could never be taken away from them.

In their place came email jobs, the hectoring of HR, together with weed hazed xbox sessions, smack, fentanyl and deaths of despair.

The return of meaningful work is a very good reason to be cheerful. We have almost forgotten that a life without dignity is not the only one we may live.

As more people realise this, demand will rise for a life the liberals cannot deliver.

This life will be delivered - and not by the liberals. Hooray!

Only racists oppose progress.

HOW WILL THIS HAPPEN?

Examples of restoration versus ruin are all very well - but how will things change?

Canada’s Liberals look set to win again, mobilising the Eternal Boomer with cringe hockey nationalism. The Euros have vowed to defend democracy from itself, and Britain’s predicament may simply be compounded by a win for Nigel Farage.

The simple fact is that reality is against the liberal cartel. It has neither the wealth nor the might to stand alone, and it never will have as long as it sticks with the liberal-global agenda.

The entire system is faced with do or die. If it does, it dies anyway - because all it must do to live is forbidden by its own rules. It needs God, peace, borders, nations, industry and sanity - and it prohibits any politics which calls for these obvious remedies.

Yet another extremist opinion from the Hobbit of Hate.

So here is a very big reason to be cheerful. The liberal cartel is faced with extinction. If its electoral machines wish to survive, they must adopt national-populist policies - and stop being liberal globalists. This kills the brand.

If they don’t, they will stop being electoral machines because they won’t win enough votes.

What will happen if they simply cling on to power - rigging or ignoring elections? People will stop cooperating with the State. They will refuse to pay taxes and will disobey its laws. Its propaganda will be ridiculed.

There are consequences to setting a criminal example to your populations, and I do not think any liberal state strong enough to carry out a full authoritarian crackdown to contain them.

In short, a refusal to embrace change means death, for the ruling elite as it does for our nations. No one really believes in its promises any more. The liberal-global system is also dying - like the Soviet Union - a death of disbelief.

There is no money in the liberal system any more - and no real power. Whoever the Canadians elect will “cave” to Trump’s tariffs as they simply have no alternative. They have, after all, “caved” to the Chinese, but saying so butters no Boomer voting parsnips - and so this is not news.

The liberal cartel has lost its war to collapse and plunder Russia, meaning it cannot project its power and must now deal with defeat. The fallout from Ukraine will be immense, and will likely destroy the reputation of any party, person or politician who invested their political capital in it.

Be honest - you had forgotten Propaganda Tranny, hadn’t you?

When the Ukraine war ends someone will have to make energy deals with Russia. If the liberals do or don’t they are equally damned - as they said they never would, and so they have a choice between economic or political suicide.

Borrowing is not going to work. Isolation from the US is not going to help. The EU, like NATO, is very likely going to diminish or disappear entirely. Globalist bureaucracies like this - and like the WEF - simply have no reason to exist anymore.

The system which gave them meaning has gone. Do not go insane as you watch your enemies go out of business - because they are.

Get off the internet and do this instead. You can start by pointing at reality.

I hope you have a jolly good weekend and refuse the disease of DECLINISM.

If you would like to sponsor my messaging, you can do so here.

So far I remain at liberty to produce my reckless reality-based factism.

Help me get the show trial I deserve and share my work:

Share