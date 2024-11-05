Richard C Cook: Too Big To Rig?

What is at stake in this Presidential election? If you have any doubts about the depth of the Deep State forces arrayed against Trump, this video will resolve them.

What is more, it shows the enemy has lost, and how America will chart a path to the restoration of a life worth living.

In this interview, former Carter White House adviser and US Treasury analyst Richard C Cook lays out the problem and the solution facing the US and the wider Western world. His vision and his influential ideas present a persuasive case for a better world order beyond the rotten Regime.

First, Cook explains in detail the nature of the Deep State forces arrayed against Donald Trump and his team.

Not only does Cook diagnose the Deep State “Blob” - he says the Trump team has the remedy to the Forever War system - and is serious about removing it at source.

Cook’s advice to Robert F Kennedy resulted in the remarkable denunciation of Wall Street and the Federal Reserve by RFK Jr. as mechanisms to “pump” wealth from ordinary Americans - and into the coffers of the globalist elites.

Here Cook explains how the Deep State tried - and failed - to stop Trump, and says though World War Three is “on” - the Empire of Lies has already lost.

For Cook, the only question is whether the Trump wave is now “too big to rig”.

Wisdom, experience and influence combine in this exclusive interview to provide you with the facts - and the actions being taken - towards building a better future for humanity.

You can order Richard C Cook’s peerless history of the United States and analysis of its transformation into a corrupt National Security state here.

You can find his work here on Substack, referenced in the video above.

He also writes at VT Foreign Policy and at Global Research here.

His influential 2008 book on debt slavery, the fractional reserve banking system and the Federal Reserve - “We Hold These Truths”, can be found here.