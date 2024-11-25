There are competing explanations of the world.

Christ, Zionism, Homo Sovieticus, the Ubermensch and the inner light are a few.

Today we are ruled by a technique which folds the most appealing and effective means of the production of meaning into itself, to promote and preserve the power of the ruling ideology.

This is a post which attempts to explain some of the ideas which inform the cultural algorithm which governs us.

How is this sausage made? What is it made of - and why do people eat it?

This mene is a helpful image. Some aren’t.

THE PROCESSING POWER OF CULTURAL PRODUCTION

The memories, dreams and reflections we have today are fired into our heads by the instrument of power: the mass media, which is the total effect of the total mobilisation of culture in the promotion of the ruling ideology.

You could call this canon the cultural algorithm. There has always been a sort of algorithm to culture - a recombination of the old in the new. This object makes us subjects in a sense.

What was our culture is now being replaced en masse by something new and improved. Its algorithm began its life as war propaganda applied as a population management tool in the 1920s.

This algorithm was refined across the last century. One major inflection point was the 1948 mobilisation of all culture in the service of the ruling “liberal democratic” ideology in the West.

The National Endowment for Democracy followed in the 1980s, to create regime change abroad and at home. This was called “The Democracy Program”.

I believe the liberal democratic system was created following the Great War to replace the civilisation that violent revolution shattered.

This is a machine that is learning, and it has ambitions towards permanent global domination.

Today we will study the dreams of this machine, which we can call the algorithm of the counterfeit culture.

New technology is powering the algorithm of a new world order.

