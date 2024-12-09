Note the absence of Christ in the present(s).

For a hundred years the liberal democratic system has partnered economic and military power with a system of cultural production.

This system is designed to provide meaning to the economic and military goals of the elite through the mobilisation of mass culture towards the production of belief.

Today I will examine one aspect of the manufacture of meaning, asking why our history omits one startling and disturbing fact: the genocide of Christians.

St Gregory the Illuminator, who converted Armenia from Zoroastrianism.

The extermination of the oldest Christian nation on earth began at the end of the nineteenth century.

The King of Armenia converted to Catholicism forty years before the Roman Emperor Constantine. Armenia has survived from 301 AD to remain the oldest Christian nation on earth.

An estimated 1.5 million Armenians were systematically annihilated between 1899 and 1923.

This genocide, unrecognised to this day by Israel, Turkey and the United Kingdom, was aided by a coordinated media campaign to turn public opinion in favour of the massacre and expulsion of the Armenian people.

I wrote about this here.

Not all Zionists did, as you will find out here, but most of them did. Their press campaign long survived Herzl’s death, and some say it continues today.

A mere sixteen years after the Armenians vanished from some of their former homelands, Hitler reminded the world of their treatment.

“Who, after all, speaks today about the annihilation of the Armenians?”

The authenticity of the speech has been contested, but other sources are given for the sentiment here.

Hitler was reportedly arguing in 1939 that history remembers Genghis Khan but not his victims, as he proposed to kill the enemies of Germany.

“History sees [Khan] solely as the founder of a State”.

The reason for the press campaign to whitewash the Armenian genocide was the hope to establish another state. The Turks, who were conducting this genocide, controlled what was then Palestine.

The press campaign was begun by Theodor Herzl. His hope was also to found a state - Israel. He sought a gift from the Turks, bought at the price of the death of a people.

It is controversial to quote Hitler, as the Times of Israel did here, especially about genocide. That is because one genocide is very much unlike all the others.