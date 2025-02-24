Supermarket values in action

This is a post about the cultural production of “market values” - the selling of a civilisational suicide pill as a panacea.

Moral values are a common way to describe valuing behaviour, life, the lives of others.

We hear a lot about “the market will decide” and “market values” - but nothing about what values these actually are.

That is because the market has no values. Instead, it talks in numbers - and attaches a price.

Market values are marketed as “conservative” or as the centrist, sensible consensus.

As I will argue here, this is a defence not only of the globalist model, but is the real basis of the real class war we inhabit, and whose ruined battlefield has replaced our ravaged nations.

The class war is between the parasite class and everyone else.

Their most effective weapon is the sale of market values. This is a pact with the Devil, secured by the manufactured consent of a people conditioned by a century of propaganda to believe that losing everything is a win.

THE VALUE OF CHILD PROSTITUTES

What’s the market value of a trafficked child?

How much does it cost to buy a baby?

When does the market decide you should commit suicide?

You can buy an anti-tank missile out of the back of a car in Poland. I don’t know what price is attached to this transaction, but as with the sale and price of life, there is a wider cost both moral and material to humanity which is never part of the bargain - but which is always paid. By you, the consumed.

Market family values.

BLACK MARKET VALUES

The elderly are being told by Nice Conservative Homosexualist Matthew Parris that it is time to die when they cost too much to maintain.

American “conservatives” include homosexual men who buy children to enjoy, and who complain of the ruinous social effects of mass scale consumerism whilst promoting it as a pinnacle virtue.

The cost/benefit analysis is a market value which always excludes the value of everything it has destroyed.

Conservatives like Matthew defend the “right” of other homosexualists to buy babies from women who will never see their children again.

They also support a war in Ukraine which was becoming the go-to destination for baby buyers. It has since become a hotspot for human trafficking, with the Ukrainian government and its officials indistinguishable from a crime syndicate.

The free flow of capital without oversight has delivered a free market in life and in the means to end it. This is where the defence of our democracy is taking place, we are told. It is the bastion of Our Values.

Ukraine is a state replaced by free market decisions. When the market has no legal oversight, it is usually called “The Black Market”.

No market is freer than a black market.

Yet the values of the black market are the same as those of the grey market and the one which is taken to be legitimate. Market values are value neutral.

There is no morality in market values.

Following their establishment, there are no social norms in the West, no penalties for obscenities, and everything has its price.

A KNOCKOFF REALITY

Price has no attachment to person, to culture, to the value of life. Profit is a pure good for those who see no evil.

The nonsense term “market values” is a convenient slogan to advertise the subtraction of meaning from life, as human relations are replaced with transactions, populations replaced with others, and the only meaningful measure of success is the bottom line.

More consumers good, regardless of who they are - or the goodness of what they consume.

Look around you. Most things are trash.

The menes have the best advice.

Food, furniture, cars and clothes have all shrinkflated to glossy counterfeits of former types. Branding sells these things, which is the infusion of feelings into symbols. What you are buying is not real, and neither is what you are buying into when you do so.

Your politics is exactly the same kind of product - a convincing fake.

This market has liberated us into a knockoff reality. Marketing is also a technique, and mass consumer society makes use of the manipulation of desire to sell you a better you.

As things get worse, the allure of this world of escapist dreams, of grazing, navel-gazing and gratification, becomes almost impossible to resist.

Drugs legal and not saturate our society, policed as little as the actions of people.

We are all strangers in this strange land, our retreat into screen-based socialisation powering the reduction of life into little vicious circles of algorithmic overload.

The birth control pill is a hormone disruptor. It drives women out of their minds, alters their instincts and tastes and partner selection. It makes them into someone else. It has transvalued them with their poorly informed consent.

The market marketed careers instead of families, infanticide as liberation, and then sold men drugs and surgery to replace women themselves with bizarre sexualised parodies of womanhood. People get rich doing this. It’s a business.

Antidepressants are everywhere. They are misnamed. These drugs simply cancel your emotions, until you consider killing yourself because some tiny little echo in your head will not let you forget you have nullified yourself in order to cope. Coping is not living. It is the struggle to endure desperation without hope.

These are all solutions offered by the market to a world with no meaning beyond price. This is the reality we inhabit. It is one where we are all just numbers to be turned into money, and where sickness itself is not a thing to be cured, but curated. The ruin of the human condition is an industry. There would be no lucrative business of wellness if we did not inhabit a factory of illness.

VALUES MINUS MORALITY

The erasure of moral values from politics is a convenient move towards a post-Christian society.

“The market”, we are told, “can decide” - and should be permitted to do so.

The market includes slavery, of course, as well as child prostitution, the sale of drugs legal and otherwise, and the trash we are told is good for us in the supermarkets and in food for thought. The market destroyed working class lives, selling their industries to the Chinese, and then selling them drugs and Xboxes and mass produced counterfeits from China, delivered by foreigners in vans and drug gangs.

You can sell people anything if you have the power to tell them they want only what you can give them.

We should demand the impossible, what the market valuers cannot provide: a life worth living beyond consumption.

Doordashing your hopes of a high trust society, one dinner at a time.

