The end of the war in Ukraine is nigh, with Trump saying peace talks started immediately after his phone call on Wednesday with Putin.

This is the end of the line for the international parasite class and they know it.

It is clear that NATO is finished, as the US is withdrawing from it, and from all the other “nonsense” sponsored by the global network of social revolution .

NATO was basically the military wing of the Fake and Gay Empire, whose massive corruption and worldwide sponsorship of counter-civilisational current things is now being exposed and unravelled.

The end of the Ukraine war is indeed the end of the old globalist order, as the globalists have warned you themselves.

Yet peace is not the only welcome break with the past. The revelations of the massive corruption in Ukraine will seal the fate of the criminals who have run our nations like a racket for most of our lives.

The US Government has “sidelined” the pro-war globalist racket which rules the UK, and has “snubbed” the German leader as he is finished anyway.

The whole show is getting rolled up, as Soros, Von der Leyen and Harari all warned it would if Trump and Russia won.

If you think this historic moment overstated, consider JD Vance’s speech from the Munich Security conference today.

Speaking to NATO leaders he said the threat did not come from Russia or China - but he was concerned instead at the “threat from within” Europe itself.

This threat is from the globalist censorship and cultural production regime - currently being dismantled by the US.

Show’s over.

The end of the war in Ukraine will devastate this criminal network. The revelations which have been kept from the public by a captive media will destroy the old order completely. With no US sponsorship it is all finished.

This is why all the warmongers are melting down. The Deep State is getting rekt.

Here is a second video from Vance which mocks Greta Thunberg.

Nobody laughs. Vance doesn’t care. These people do not matter any more.

The humourless silence which greets his actually funny joke is also a sign of the world to come. You will never have to listen to these bitter, vengeful scolds again.

How is the Fake and Gay Empire planning to strike back? These people are now hilarious when they try to be serious.

See this statement from - believe it or not - WEIMAR PLUS - the reality-denialists of the old degenerate guard.

This is how the pantsuit crusaders strike back - with their Weimar-appreciators’ mission to defend their vision of life as a sick cabaret.

A BRIEF HISTORY OF GLOBALIST CRIMES

Take Trump seriously, but not literally . Serious things are indeed happening. These serious things are also hilarious. LOL

First up - did you know the US and UK governments sponsor a Ukrainian intelligence outfit that targets covid-critical dissidents, eurosceptics, counter-liberals and critics of the Ukraine war?

These people include JD Vance, Elon Musk, Candace Owens, Viktor Orban, Tucker Carlson and also George Galloway - who I am set to interview tomorrow.

All these people have been framed as “Russian agents” for opposing the liberal-global agenda and its horrific, suicidal war.

Our money has been used to smear anyone who is opposed to the rule by madmen as a traitor. Real traitors then refer to the “evidence” this operation produces - to “prove” everyone who wants peace is a Russian agent.

The Ally Cycle is nearing completion.

Second, here is a LOL story about the EXTREMELY NOTLOL system which is now being destroyed.

A new order of peace means an end to the war machine and its lies. Its fake democracy saw free speech as fatal, as it sold you lies with your own money to mislead you into ruin.

In this post I use the example of Humpty Dumpty, whose topsy turvy world we all inhabited for so long, to explain the crimes of this rotten system and how they were sponsored. The safeguard was censorship. Noticing reality was hate, and reason was treason.

This post is from April 2022, when war put a stop to the nightmare of Covid-19.

Do you recall what was The New Current Thing that replaced the masks and lockdowns?

Suddenly, everyone had to become a UKRAINUS.

Read this and remember what they did to you.

Here I reprise the first post I made on this platform, in which I said on February 1st 2022 that NATO was finished.

On February 19th, I predicted Russia would invade the next Monday. It moved its troops into Donbass on Monday 21st February 2022, and launched a full scale offensive three days later.

BRINGING YOU THE FUTURE

My prediction now is one which is based on years of listening to people planning to do exactly what is happening now - to stop the wars, remove the US from international bureaucracies, and totally destroy their political enemies.

Here is an interview I conducted in February 2024 with a foreign policy realist whose “Dormant NATO” plan - along with other ideas - now shapes the future.

For an insight into how this policy has shaped this present moment, see this piece from last summer on the 75th birthday of NATO.

It explains why NATO is finished, because it is simply a “globalist consensus” machine which uses force to plant the Gay Fake flag worldwide. No more.

The Synodal Church is not going to prosper in the light.

