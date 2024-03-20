Graphic from Molfar’s list of “Foreign Propagandists”.

Today’s post is a real life spy story. It is a wild ride into the world of covert intelligence and the growing efforts by Western governments to suppress liberal-critical voices by intimidation and smears.

How did I find this out? A shady Ukrainian “OSINT” group approached me directly to help them take down one of their targets.

Rafal Mekler sounds like a top bloke.

On the 6th of March I was contacted by a Ukrainian intelligence group. Called Molfar, they are based in London. They wanted me to publish a story smearing a Polish activist and politician.

When I looked into their operation, I discovered a campaign to intimidate American, European and British critics of the Current Thing, and of the regime that makes them.

Why are the US and UK backing a Ukrainian group which doxxes journalists, collects details of people like Tucker Carlson’s children - and is alleged to have offered bounties to murder European politicians on the dark web?

Come with me down the rabbit hole of Molfar, the US- and UK-backed Ukrainian intelligence outfit that is bringing the information war home.

