This is a report which brings together theories I have developed in another book - about the cultural production of meaning in the 20th and 21st centuries.

This original content will be absorbed by the algorithm and churned back to you in time. For now, consider it took me a lifetime to consider the following. This is the reason my work on Mondays is paywalled.

What am I selling you here?

I’m trying to explain where ideas come from: the ideas which shape our lives.

If you can’t pay and wish to read this email me [FREE SUB] and I will let you in.

If you can pay, please do.

The FN-FAL (SLR) was a le classic

In this two-part essay I show how techniques like Beatlemania, youth culture and the sexual revolution combined with the Hollywoodisation of history to replace our formerly Christian civilisation with a counterfeit.

From transhistorical revisions of our past, to the transgender and transnational present - I argue that the liberal democratic system has developed technique and technicians towards the realisation of a technocratic global state.

Using overt and covert methods, it has manufactured belief in its global project - at the expense of belief in everything else.

Elements of culture, of Marxism, of entertainment and of art have been combined in the mobilisation of cultural production to refine the algorithms by which we are ruled - inside and outside our hearts and minds.

Today I look at how our civilisation has been transitioned into a parody of itself.

INTRODUCTION

On January 8th I went on at length to Mike Church in an interview. It was about the rape gangs in Britain, and how their existence and seeming impunity is related to the process of cultural production.

FROM ELVIS TO EVILS

Mike made an aside to which I could not respond at the time.

How, Mike asked, did we get from Elvis causing outrage for swinging his hips on TV to a culture in which parents take their children to sing along to Ariana Grande’s “Bicycle” - a song about sexual “freedom”?

The answer I would give is that this transition of our culture is another example of the process I call cultural production.

This is the intentional replacement, through the use of mass media, of former beliefs, values and the meaning of life. This is done to supply meaning to the economic, military and management system intended to replace our former Christian civilisation.

This system is called liberal democracy.

It is the rule by media of an elite, and its global ambitions could only be realised if it replaced the competition with itself.

Everywhere.

Thomas knows.

CONTENTS

A CONSPIRACY AGAINST CIVILISATION

ORGANISED POLITICAL WARFARE

NORMALISED BY MACHINES

EVERYTHING IN MODERATION

THE FEELGOOD FACTOR

A CONSPIRACY AGAINST CIVILISATION

THE BLAME GAME

THE TRANSITION FROM CHRISTIAN CULTURE

PART TWO - NEXT WEEK

WOKE FROM THE CIA?

THE CIA: MAKING TASTES, LEADING THOUGHTS

THE CELEBRITY CULT - A COMMON FAITH

BEATLEMANIACS

ISOLATION IN NUMBERS

THE POSTMODERN PARADOX

BELIEVING IN A BETTER WORLD

Ladies and gentlemen - the British Government.

A CONSPIRACY AGAINST CIVILISATION

I am not a conspiracy theorist. To be more exact, I do not look back in time and see today as the precise realisation of a grand plan written years ago.

There were grand plans written years ago, however. What I am trying to say is the means by which they are realised have been refined over the past century.

Some of the effects were predictable - and desired by this system and its architects. Some were not, and these side-effects were assimilated by marketing them as virtues or as desirable changes from the point of view of progress.

Some of the plans coincide, too. The powers that be today are those whose interests were served in part or whole by the system of conquest and control of life inside and outside your head.

These interests require the production of certain conditions in order to succeed. This is one function of cultural production - the mass production of meaning.

You can see this as a form of warfare, because it is. This state is at war with the nation, which is the national family.

It is seeking to destroy everything of value in your life, including the value of life, in order to replace everything with a sensational nothingness.