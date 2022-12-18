The conflict in Ukraine and its consequences are adumbrated by a sustained information war.
This series aims to give the reader an understanding of Ukraine from a historical, diplomatic and strategic perspective. It will contain:
A Brief History of Ukraine
How the war began
How it’s going
How it is described
How it affects your life
I will treat some of t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Frank Wright to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.