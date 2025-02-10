I will explain in this post what I think will happen in your life as a result of the realignment of politics, power and diplomacy in the “common sense” counter-revolution undertaken by Donald Trump.

It is producing a new world of order to replace the old.

I also explain how I was told all this was coming years ago and did not believe it when I heard it from some of the people who were going to do it. And now they are.

This is why I have some idea of what is now going to happen.

International relations: The End of Global Power Ideology: The End of Woke Everyday life: The End of Everything Is Rigged

The system we lived under was inspired by utopians, designed by propagandists and technocrats, and has turned into a criminal syndicate.

It promotes and sponsors worldwide social revolution to consolidate its power, neutralise politics, and marginalise its political enemies.

It is now finished, and so here is what you can expect.

I have not neglected my duty to provide job interview guidance to the youth.

INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS: GOING BACK HOME

The US is going to put its house in order. It will tell you there are good reasons to retire from international bureaucracies, agreements and commitments.

There are good reasons. These are all liberal-globalist ventures.

These ventures all failed because they met hard limits, not because Elon Musk bought Twitter, or because Donald Trump won the election.

The hard limits of reality make the case for Trump’s project of restoration.

The US is drawing down from NATO, is withdrawing from the UN and the WHO, is no longer funding the WEF, and is openly discarding the concept of international law.

In place of this, it seeks to repair its domestic economy. It is now openly supporting aligned political movements in Europe to consolidate a new model of American power, which you could call common sense nationalism.

This means:

No more US backing of international agencies (WEF, NATO, WHO, EU)

No more “international law”

No more global sponsorship of social revolution (“woke”)

International law was an instrument of the postwar system of the global projection of US power. It was in the US national interest to support it, and it only did so when it was so.

Now the US is no longer interested in it, and so it will not be supported by the US.

Like the rest of the postwar system, which we also know as “globalism” and “the Deep State”.

A message from your former sponsors.

IDEOLOGY: THE END OF WOKE

What people call “woke” has been called “hyperliberalism” by John Gray, who is the most accomplished living critic of the liberal idea.

It has been summarised as “Jewish Ethics” by fans of Judith Butler, who is the most successful postmodern critical theorist in the world.

These values are transvalues. They seek to overturn social norms - all of them - and replace their something of essence with the nothing of preference.

This means you should liberate yourself from any restriction and demand the institutions applaud you for doing so.

Crime in every sense becomes a virtue, along with every other vice.

As people dissolve into degenerate desires, their leadership is given cover for their model of governance-as-corruption.

The end of woke does not just mean the end of gay flags and the diversity dictatorship. It was sponsored, not popular.

This means the end of everything being rigged against you.

The utterly captured British Journal of Photography publishes the usual stuff in its Portraits of Britain . For now.

EVERYDAY LIFE: HOW DOES THIS AFFECT ME?

Everything has been rigged against the political enemies of the liberal-global agenda. If you are not differently-saned, this means you are born to lose under this system.

Diversity means others are preferred for promotion and preferential treatment simply because they are not you.

This is of course unjust, and replaces merit with patronage. This means people get jobs - including very important ones - for reasons other than their ability to do them well.

This is one reason why nothing works and everything is now sh*t.

In many places - as in Britain - you can go to prison for complaining about the crime, chaos, corruption and two-tier “justice” system, which grants exceptional status to its political friends and severely punishes its political enemies.

You will probably have suffered from this system but your children will not. It has rotted everything, with crime the new normal from street to state level.

Under the old system, no one got what they deserved.

Merit was replaced with corruption, as it was after the Maoist revolution in China. Both systems gave power and preference to loyalists regardless of competence. This is one reason why nothing works, and why you can have no hope of recognition by this system except as an enemy to be neutralised.

When the system is no longer rigged against you, you can expect to be in demand and rewarded for being good at your job, instead of punished, passed over for promotion and persecuted - as is currently happening to my wife.

The funny thing about this is these people are so incompetent they cannot even conduct a show trial any more. lol.

Puke is one “Portrait of Britain” - a personality crafted on the principle of vengeance.

WHY IS THIS GOING TO HAPPEN?

Reality demands change in order that the United States does not collapse.

The network of financial patronage of “woke” is being dismantled.

Liberal governments cannot survive the example of the American restoration.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?

There is no MAGA with a global empire. There is no deep state without a global empire.

The remaining liberal governments in Britain for example will be contrasted with the American example.

All the madness is being defunded in the US. All the waste is being exposed.

Both of these things have revealed that the liberal system is completely corrupt.

The liberal state can crack down harder and it probably will, meaning more and more people will come to hate it.

It is hard to make the argument for ruin when America is doing restoration. Why can’t we fix our country? Because that means the liberals go out of business.

This is now obvious to some people, but it will soon be obvious to everyone: liberal globalism was the business of destroying everything with your money, and rigging the system against normal people.

RFK Jr - a 90’s liberal at heart.

If you can put up with listening to me go on about this I will make you a recording which explains my working.

I would remind the reader that though I am a smarty pants and have said for three years that

NATO is finished

Liberalism is dead

We are ruled by crooks

I did not believe that anyone would really do anything about this even when I was told that this was exactly what they were planning to do.

I did say Trump would win, and I did predict a GLORIOUS FUTURE. I did not expect his administration to intelligently mobilise its messaging and methods to completely destroy the enemy order - despite having been told it would.

We no longer live in a world without limits. That was a fantasy.

The nightmare is over.

I explain in more detail what you can expect in the new orderly world below the griftwall: