Today I bring you an interview with Kit Klarenberg, whose independent journalism on the evils of the Deep State in the West saw him interrogated by UK police last May - the first in a growing trend of the legal persecution of speech as treason, terror and hate in the home of “liberal democracy”.
For context, I begin with an overview of measures undertake…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Frank Wright to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.