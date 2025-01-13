Elon Musk - Digital Bonaparte. Image by Grok AI.

This post is a deep dive into the role of Elon Musk in the new digital deep state. This algorithm of worldwide governance is being refined right now, delivering death and decrees by a process powered by the sale of free speech.

Partnered with populists like Donald Trump, what is the vision for humanity presented by Elon Musk - and how does this differ from the actual product?

As we shall see, though Trump and his allies have declared war on one Deep State - its replacement by another is already underway.

Today we ask what Elon Musk is all about. Is he a champion of the people, or the prophet-maker of a new system of total power?

What does it mean to be a Digital Bonaparte?

This is a 20 minute read in all. It will tell you a lot about the future that you may not know is not only coming - but has already arrived.

CONTENTS

PART ONE - FED UP WITH LIBERALISM

The end of liberalism

What is a “Bonaparte”?

Hollyworld War: Making the myths of public opinion

The West is Propaganda-Naive

The Failure of the Liberal System

Filler instead of Food for thought

PART TWO - THE POWER OF “FREE SPEECH”

Fatally Stating the Obvious

Free Speech: Changing Regimes

9/11 and the Data Boom

Old Tricks, New Tech - the automation of thought leadership

Dictated By Data - How Algorithms Make Better Beliefs

The Price of “Freedom of Speech”

The liberal-globalist New World Order is over. What comes next seems uncertain, but the emergence of a technocratic Bonaparte should give us pause.

Elon Musk has emerged as a sort of champion of the people. He is presenting a vision of a newer world order to replace the old.

This replacement is speeding up, as I have said it would. History speeds up between seasons is how I put it.

What is happening now is that one era is being replaced by another. This change was inevitable and has been underway for several years at least.

What comes next is not inevitable, and what you are witnessing is the creation of a new belief system to power its projection.

Musk is getting better at this. This should be no surprise. His business on Twitter is about the refinement of technique - namely of algorithms.

By attracting richer human input his AI model will develop faster, and outcompete the competition. To him, selling “free speech” makes sound business sense.

Musk can be seen as a digital Bonaparte. This means he is a powerful and well known public figure who presents himself as someone who can save the common man from the elite domination of democracy.

Napoleon Bonaparte’s nephew is the man who did this - not the ogre of Corsica who is celebrated by some to this day for his demolition of the European order.

I have written a series on Bonapartism here. This is what has followed liberalism in the past - a dictator declaring for the people against a corrupt democratic establishment.

BACKGROUND ON BONAPARTES

Napoleon III dissolved the democracy of France in 1852 and appointed himself a popular dictator, to widespread public acclamation.

He was sincerely outraged by the poverty of the common man and by the exclusion of the public and their interests from a political system controlled completely by a self-interested elite who despised them.

He had written a book called “The Extinction of Pauperism” in 1844, and was credited to have been serious in his desire for policies to eliminate poverty.

Initially promising freedom, his regime was described as a “police state”.

This is why I say it is fair to call Musk a “digital Bonaparte”. He has dissolved no democracy, but his power to move and shake them is being shown right now.

He is presented as a champion of the people versus a corrupt democratic regime.

Musk has denounced the British political establishment as a sort of elite which despises its own people. He has yet to present himself as a dictator, or as Charles Haywood says - “The Man of Destiny”.

Musk speaking to Jordan Peterson about the “woke mind virus” which transitioned his son Xavier - amidst the “confusion” of “covid-19”.

And yet the parallel serves to illustrate an established example of what happens when democracy fails its people.

Musk has good reason to hate the global mind virus of chaos and transition. His solution is to replace it with one of order. The question is - whose order?

Musk’s power of speech is also an object lesson in the truth of the liberal system. When the truth is told about it, it dissolves.

Of course, this does not mean that all power is dissolving. Its mode of expression is getting a makeover.

As we shall see, there is no need to declare a dictatorship when you are a digital Bonaparte.

“The eductation in ignorance” is the title of Olivier Berruyer’s 2019 research showing how beliefs about WW2 have changed due to Hollywoodisation.

HOLLYWORLD WAR

Most of our thought examples of political power are bound up with the silly and insidious fairytales about the 20th century. These are supplied by the Big Screen - television, and its problem parent - Hollywood.

The image above explains how in six decades public opinion shifted enormously on the question of “who did the most to defeat the Germans in World War Two”. By 2015, most people believe that Tom Hanks won the war.

An English writeup of the surveys which led to this report is here.

I would suggest along with the authors of these accounts that this change is due to the replacement of history with Hollywood.

You can call this a Hollyworld War. And it has been winning for a long time. If you look closer, you will find much to revise in the big screen picture presented to you of 20th century history. That is because it has largely been produced by big screen producers themselves.

Television believers do not face reality. They are focused on figures in history which are figments. It is useful, therefore, to refer to a type which was present before the century of sales produced the spectacle of our political paradigm.

Bonaparte III emerged in the middle of the 19th century, showing an earlier and therefore less distorted example, beyond the ideological mythopoeia we have been fed as more recent history.

What Musk is doing in essence here is showing people that liberal democracy is also a myth. I do not know whether he is aware of this himself.

He did not release this genie from the bottle, but the fact it is out means this fact cannot be contained: we have been presented with a fable of elaborate fantasies about the past, present and future. We will not buy into them any more.

What happens when the curtain falls? Musk has appeared, as all Bonapartes do, at a moment of profound disenchantment. He will sell you a new god.

This god will not be God, nor Christian. He is aligned with the populists, who are all Zionists - which is a heresy as it holds that the Zionists themselves are the messiah and not Christ.

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Musk is shown here beside Douglas Murray, whose position he amplifies regarding Islam, mass migration - and Tommy Robinson. The video was taken during Netanyahu’s July 2024 speech to Congress.

As the British academic Dr Parvini (OG Roland Rat) has pointed out,

“Douglas Murray is no longer ‘just a journalist’”

Murray, about whom I will write in detail soon, is on the board of a Zionist NGO in Jerusalem. Called NGO monitor, it exists to identify, isolate and destroy any person or organisation daring to accuse Israel of what it has done.

Douglas Murray is a thought leader.

Last year Netanyahu called for the use of AI to allow Israel to “police the planet”. He said this after a meeting with Elon Musk, at which all the Israeli military and intelligence chiefs were present.

Would you look at that.

Report of November 27th 2023, via the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office .

THE NAIVE WEST

The ignorance about the machinery of politics in the West is near total.

It supplies meaning as well as things - such as law and security, warmth and wares.

Westerners are variously propaganda naive, with the British and Americans the most difficult to convince of the fact they have been fooled.

It is less painful to frame the revelation of the propaganda system as the capture of power by “the Left”. These people, who believe in the fairytales of foreign intervention, fail to see that foreign interventions at the behest of a foreign power have created most of the conditions of the crisis they inhabit.

Regime change, led by neocons, has produced the war on terror.

It has produced mass migration.

It created the crisis and sold the solutions: increasing surveillance, the abolition of privacy.

The algorithm administers the permanent state of emergency which has replaced our civilisation by design of a profit and power model.

This model - the interdigitation of Zionism with economic and military ambitions of domination - will survive the new update. In fact, it will flourish.

Douglas Murray wrote a book called “Neoconservatism - Why We Need It”. Every time you see that word you should ask yourself whose pronoun that is.

Neconservatism was invented by Jewish Trotskyists and combined Bolshevist techniques with Zionist ambitions. It was neither new nor conservative.

Neither is the coming system. All that is changing is the algorithm, which has been the method of control for a hundred years.

The technology by which its rule is applied to the public mind has been refined.

FAILURE OF THE LIBERAL SYSTEM

The liberal global system is failing on all points. It is being retired and replaced with an update.

You will likely see a return to nations, and a return home for the millions of people who do not belong in yours.

The update will favour nation status, preserving some of the old terms and conditions. It is a realignment which ensures the survival of the underlying technocratic machinery of power.

Musk’s paternal grandfather was a technocrat. He believed that democracy should be replaced by the rule of engineers.

This is now the case.

The engineering of AI is the refinement of algorithms, which can better predict, structure and shape human belief and behaviour based on the quality of input.

The loss of belief means liberalism has no right to rule - that it is not legitimate.

Most people cannot think, much less in the abstract, and are instead places of entertainment.

Ideas, feelings, images, beliefs are entertained within them in place of thoughts. These are supplied by the entertainment industry, which is basically an arm of the liberal state. Our news items refer to its tropes to justify the latest assault on our civilisation.

As a result, our history and traditions are now those of Hollywood productions.

It may seem rude or arrogant to point this out, but it is obvious when mentioned.

Thinking is not the same as being full up. The idea that liberalism is dead is not new. See John Gray, or my work from two years ago for more on that.

Being filled is not the same as being fed. Food nourishes, filler fills.

We are now fed up with the things which have filled us up. This is another way of seeing disenchantment. People are hungry for meaning, sick of system that has saturated them with a starvation of sense.

This disenchantment is a twilight moment. It is the dusk of belief in a departing system. It is the dawn of belief in the one that is arriving.

As with that in the old, belief in the new order will be made.

This is the story of how that’s going.

Below the paywall - how a digital deep state is replacing liberal globalism.

