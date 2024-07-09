I regret to inform you there has been a lot of news. Here is my attempt to bring you some of the factions, actions and reactions animating the time of spice we inhabit.
I despise j*urnalists and it triggers me to be called one.
“I am not like the other grifters”, says online grifter in appeal for funds.
This post draws on my work for LifeSiteNews in repor…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Frank Wright to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.