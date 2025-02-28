The internet does not make sense, it makes sensations.

In this news brief I explain something of the historic moment of change we inhabit, which I believe represents a total and permanent departure from the consensus of the last seventy years.

I also explain why Donald Trump says crazy things, showing what happens in reality as people conveniently melt down online about them.

CONTENTS

Ukraine - Graveyard of Empire?

Flooding the Zone - Why Trump says crazy things

Why Trump threatened to “annexe” Canada

Mike Johnson and American Renewal - Back to Burke

Israel-Palestine: Beyond the Crazy World of Mar-A-Gaza

The End of the Liberal “Catholic” Church?

Aerial shot of one of many Ukrainian cemeteries, May 2024.

Ukraine:: Graveyard of Empire?

The Ukraine war is going to be concluded soon. Attempts to prevent the outbreak of peace are being bypassed by direct negotiations between the US and Russia.

Aside from the obvious desire to stop the killing, arguments about cost are being made.

The broader strategy of the Trump administration is to present its foreign and domestic policy as an efficiency drive to cut waste.

There is no difference between foreign and domestic policy of course. This means regime change abroad means regime change at home.

Under the former grand strategy of liberal globalism, it made “sense” to sponsor social revolution, coups and military regime change abroad.

If your strategy changes, as it has, then all this becomes “waste” overnight.

It also quickly becomes “corruption”.

My report from 27th February reveals how most of our culture was a message from its liberal-globalist sponsors.

The main reason for all this is that the United States was going to go bankrupt if it did not abandon the global empire model of the liberal consensus.

Globalised economics, social policies and grand strategy have produced a record debt and have met with hard limits in a changed world. This model is no longer practical, realistic or affordable and so it has been replaced.

Governments such as in Britain and France and Germany were formerly partners in this consensus. Their political and financial fortunes were invested in a project to overextend and destabilise Russia. This has failed.

The reward would have been immense. A Balkanised Russia would have been absorbed into the liberal-global system, giving the backers of the war which broke it immense strategic and political power in the resulting geopolitical arrangement.

In short, Western Europe gambled everything on the collapse and domination of Russia and lost.

The US has already begun to withdraw from the liberal global system unilaterally. This ends that system, as its main sponsor has left the table, taking with it the reason for liberal globalism to exist.

Apart from this realistic assessment of US and global realignment, there is the question of fallout.

When the war stops, reports will emerge of what Western money has been funding. The resulting scandal will not be over waste, but a scale of corruption which has multiplied since the publication of the now-forgotten Pandora Papers in November 2021. Many more political leaders are now invested in Ukraine, which was revealed to have been one of the most corrupt states on earth.

I believe these revelations will be used to destroy the political enemies of the new dispensation, led by the Trump administration and supported by right-populists in Europe.

This will severely undermine the increasingly undemocratic liberal regimes in Europe, whose governments are all pursuing aggressive censorship policies and the escalation of “speech crimes” to suppress the rise of popular alternatives to their politics. I think these governments are in serious trouble and will be ruined by their investment of their political capital in the corrupt black hole of Ukraine.

Though the Afghan debacle has been referenced as a humiliating mess never to be repeated, this time round it appears that it will be Ukraine, and not Afghanistan, that will be remembered as the graveyard of empire.

The frog is a nice touch.

Flooding the Zone - Why Does Trump Say Crazy Things?

In 2018 Steve Bannon, then political strategist for the Trump administration, explained how Trump’s talent for causing media frenzies was used by his team to get things done.

How do you operate against a captive and hostile media - in a system designed on the rule by the same media that hates you?

You “flood the zone” with rapid announcements and with crazy talk.

The New York Times explained how Trump’s messaging was “not crazy - it’s strategic” - five years ago. Last month, the UK’s Daily Telegraph responded to Trump’s “Mar-A-Gaza” messaging with a reminder to take Trump seriously - but not literally:

This is how the news works, this is how messaging works, this is not to say I think Donald Trump perfect.

I am saying this is a technique, it is effective, and we can see two examples playing out right now. Namely, over Canada and over Israel-Palestine.

Buyer beware.

WHY IS TRUMP “THREATENING” CANADA?

Trump has said he wants to annexe Canada, and that it would be better off as the 51st State of the USA. Apart from his amusing reference to Justin Trudeau as “governor” of this future state, what is the meaning of this?

The Trump admin has said that the flow of drugs, cartel money and illegal migrants over the northern border of the USA pose a national security risk.

Following Trump’s threat to ruin the economy of Canada with punitive tariffs, JD Vance said the US had tried being nice and it had not worked.

I investigated the case and found out that if anything, the Trump admin had been generous to Canada in the assessment of the risk it poses to the USA.

Here is a link to my February 13th report on the failing state of Canada.

In brief

The second largest national bank of Canada has laundered up to 18 trillion dollars in Mexican and Chinese drug cartel money - much of it through branches in the USA

Bank officials have been paid off by Chinese agents

The largest drug factory in the world has been discovered in Vancouver, almost certainly owned and operated by Chinese agents

A Canadian law requires criminals to be notified when they are under investigation, making prosecutions impossible

The startling crisis was explained by David Asher in an interview on Canada’s State news channel with Helen Barton of CBC news on February 9th.

Asher specialises in countering international money laundering, and investigated the origins of Covid-19 and the Chinese connections whilst at the State Department under Donald Trump in 2020.

He says there is clear foreign influence at work in the drug manufacture and trafficking networks operating out of Canada, whose associated money laundering have resulted in the largest fine in history for any bank in the world.

The Toronto-Dominion (TD) Bank was fined over three billion dollars last October, concluding a money laundering investigation undertaken and prosecuted in the USA.

The tariffs threatened by Donald Trump have been “suspended” - not applied. A maximalist and crazy demand was announced to “flood the zone” with media outrage, whilst pressure is applied to remedy a serious dereliction of the duties of the Canadian State. Again, this moves quickly from incompetence and cost to the US - to revelations of shocking levels of corruption in the liberal-global establishment.

This is part of the transition from a global grand strategy to the national-populist vision of America.

What is that vision?

MIKE JOHNSON GOES BACK TO BURKE

The only significant speech at the ARC Conference held by Jordan Peterson was one by House Speaker Mike Johnson.

It presented a vision of America that leaves Peterson’s free market “neoliberalism” in the past.

Johnson returned to the foundational values of America, and before that, of the little platoons of voluntary community which made for the foundations of the conservative idea of the state in Edmund Burke.

In a speech which referenced Chesterton, the Founding Fathers and Pope Pius XII, Johnson set out a vision for a renewed America and a radically different Western order which is a sharp departure from the last seven decades.

The global economic liberalism which has called itself “conservative” is being left behind.

You can read my report on his speech and what it means for the West here:

I do not think Mike Johnson wrote this speech, but the people who did are the people who are realigning your future. Part of this process is the intentional and determined destruction of the old order. This is a glimpse of what you can expect in its place. It pulled the rug from under all the globalist “conservatives” and made no mention at all of their “market values” and “neoconservative” ambitions of worldwide consumer-election regime change.

THE CRAZY WORLD OF MAR-A-GAZA

What is going on in the Middle East? Again, historic changes are afoot, whilst the internet melts down over an AI video showing Gaza as a holiday resort for fat boomers.

Trump released this mad vision on his “Truth Social” this week. The zone was flooded - and still is - with screeching.

This is why the viral internet matters - because it occupies the minds of those whose minds are occupied by the internet.

If you would like to know what is happening in the Middle East as this viral sensation electrifies the commentariat, I wrote a report on how recent events show a complete break with the orthodoxy and power structures of the past, which have locked the region into a permanent state of emergency.

A new world is taking shape offline.

THE END OF THE LIBERAL CHURCH?

The head of the Synodal “Church” is as moribund as the liberal-global system with which this counterfeit is partnered.

Whether the cardinals elect another liberal-globalist or not after the death of Bergoglio, the fact that the Synodal Church has invested itself in the globalist consensus leaves it isolated and exposed in the emerging world order.

It can either reject globalist consensus politics and return the doctrine of the Catholic Church, or fight on as if defiantly holding up a picture of Stalin after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The sponsorship of the global project by the US has ended forever. The values of the global project, in borderless economics and nationless humanity as consumer flows, are no longer the values of the West.

Bluntly, the international system whose power was secured by the broadcast of these values is dissolving. There is no point being a globalist now. It is futile. The game is over, with the US withdrawing from all the international bureaucracies which existed to transmit its values and extend its domination.

Though change may not come tomorrow or next week, change is inevitable for the management of Church and State in the relics of the former empire.

Next week I will begin serialising my book, A Brief History of Liberal Democracy.

It will explain how the long century of the liberal consensus sought and failed to capture our civilisation, and then the whole world - in order to replace everything with itself.

I hope you have a good and blessed weekend. Remember, you are not obliged to go insane along with everyone else, so do try to stay off the internet.