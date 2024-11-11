I write a lot of news myself. Whilst I fully support the term AJAB, I would ask that you remember the following as you string me up from a lamp-post in the forthcoming purge of the lying press.

I believe the state of permanent emergency is coming to an end.

This hated political system, based on the creation and profiting from perpetual crisis in war, disease, the environment, and in society, is dissolving.

What is more, I do not think we are heading into a massive war, either.

If this is news to you, read on.

We have had quite enough of this sort of thing.

NO WAR IN THE MIDDLE EAST?

I do not think Zion Don is going to deliver a war for Netanyahu.

Why call him Zion Don at all? The Adelsons alone have given him and his party 540 million dollars in nine years. I reported this here.

Miriam Adelson celebrated what her money had bought for Israel in a campaign video in August 2024. Trump delivered on Jerusalem, the Golan Heights, withdrawal from the Iran deal - and Adelson said it was the duty of Jews to vote for him.

They didn’t. Around 79 percent of US Jews voted Harris.

This is not the reason he is likely to shun Netanyahu.

Trump has a golden opportunity to hang October 7th and the horrific Israeli wars around Netanyahu’s neck - and sink him.

The Israelis know Netanyahu let October 7th happen. They know Netanyahu has “relentlessly torpedoed” any hostage deal. The October 7th attacks and the hostages are the two reasons Netanyahu gives for continuing his wars.

Israelis also know that Netanyahu is finished if the wars end, which is why he is trying to escalate them. They are openly calling for him to be ousted.

Donald Trump certainly knows this too. In his victory speech, he said “I will end wars, not start them”. With Netanyahu accused by Israeli leaders of leading Israel into destruction, will Trump back a man Israelis blame for the chaos in their country? Further backing of Israel will see America isolated internationally.

This is no recipe for peace and for restoration. America will lose this war with Iran, and Trump knows that too. Peace is the winning ticket here, for pragmatic, diplomatic, economic and of course moral reasons.

I think Netanyahu is finished, and so are the obscene wars which he has started and lost in a reckless gamble to expand the borders of Israel and exterminate or expel the non-Jewish population.

UKRAINE

There are two options:

Peace on Russian terms

Prolonging the war

I think Trump will do #1.

I said the Ukraine war could never be won and it would result in the destruction of the European economy two years ago.

This is what I said the day the war broke out

And this is where I explained how the Gas Wars began - with Antony “An-Al” Blinken’s 1987 book.

In this post of August 2023, I explained why the Ukraine war was linked to the coup in Niger.

This is how I explained the wider geopolitical disaster unfolding as a direct result of the Gay Zionist Empire’s suicidal war in Ukraine.

In March 2022 I explained how the sanctions regime had isolated the West and thereby guaranteed economic decline. I also noted this decline was accelerated by the thirdworldisation. This is turn was also promoted by liberal globalist policies. In this case, the Regime Change wars in Iraq, Libya and Syria which caused mass migration.

I said remigration would become mainstream, and with Trump announcing mass deportations will commence - it has.

What has the Ukraine war done for Germany - the ally Blinken vowed to undermine in his 1987 book?

The German economy is hurtling into the abyss, and its extremely GAY government of extreme warmongers is collapsing.

This is the German Green Party’s 2019 campaign poste r for Kreuzberg in Berlin. The Greens have been the most aggressive warmongers in Europe.

HOW CAN THIS BE HAPPENING?

This is what I said about Germany and Scholz in August 2023:

Here’s a snapshot of my summary of the death cult’s diplomatic suicide.

A CULT OF SELF HARM

The sanctions are not “useless”, as this idiot claimed. They are a monumental act of self harm.

This is interesting, as self harm is an inspirational virtue in the sick ideology of liberal-globalism.

Playing the victim is as much a power move for Israel as much as it is for depraved sexual perverts.

Lunatics freely boast they “struggle with their mental health” as they invoke their insanity as the reason why you are prohibited from questioning their deranged beliefs.

Ella Emhoff, daughter of Doug Emhoff - whose first marriage ended when he impregnated Ella’s nanny. He is now married to Kamala Harris.

The trans cult is a prime example of a monetised mishmash of profit, perversion and the valorisation of self harm. Chopping off your genitals is the pinnacle of bravery. Being driven insane by hormone disruptors is a noble cause.

In the US, young women have announced a sex strike to stop fascism or something. Some have started shaving their heads, too.

This is inspired by the “4B” movement.

NO dating men

NO sex with men

NO marriage with men

NO children with men

Perhaps women who now refuse to act like unpaid prostitutes in protest at Trump’s victory will also stop taking the contraceptive pills which drove them out of their minds in the first place.

FUKUYAMA SAYS LIBERALISM IS OUT

Francis Fukuyama’s ridiculous verdict on the “End of History” was used by neocons to justify forever wars - to spread democracy. He said liberal consumerism was the final and supreme system of human organisation and that its victory would be permanent.

The model of elections plus cheap consumerism had triumphed, Fukuyama said in 1989.

Decades of slaughter and liberal-global evil followed this false claim of the absolute supremacy of this counterfeit culture. Fukuyama was the intellectual herald of the Empire of Lies, and provided it with cover to promote its war on civilisation.

Trump’s victory, according to this celebrated midwit, “represents a decisive rejection by American voters of liberalism”.

He conceded this heralds

“A new era in US politics and perhaps for the world as a whole”.

John Gray told him Liberalism was finished two years ago. I said the same here in March 2022. Gray also pointed out, correctly, that all “Populism” is - is a rejection of liberal insanity. It cannot be reversed.

What is also finished is the outrageous censorship/industrial complex which has secured the liberal hegemony. Trump has announced he will end it.

I believe this system has been killing our civilisation, and with its death, our nations and their Christian culture will revive.

Yet Liberal ideology is not only a political system. It is a system of belief, and these beliefs promote demonic possession.

NOW I AM CURSED. HOW CAN THIS BE HAPPENING?

Derangement syndrome is one symptom of widespread demonic possession.

The liberal ideology is a litany of curses. To be a Believer, you must repeat these curses to yourself and to others to show you believe in them. This process summons demons. These demons consume you.

These curses are

The curse on innocent life (abortion celebration)

The curse on Christ (Atheism and deicide)

The curse on the family

The curse on the nation

The curse on peace

The curse on beauty

The curse on law and order

The curse on being normal

The curse of the celebration of sodomy

The curse on truth (hate speech)

You get the idea.

The Current Thing is a mass incantation of the latest ritual. These are all celebrations of death in one form or another. This is the religion of Satan.

Occultists charge symbols with emotional energy to summon demonic power. They perform rituals to infuse their lives with intentional meaning, doing the same.

The liberal ideology is an occult ritual on a civilisational scale intended to replace Christ with the worship of Satan. Its drugs, incantations and evil beliefs have fuelled an epidemic of demonic possession.

Pray for these people, and seek the grace of God. These powers cannot be defeated by politics.

MASS DEPORTATIONS TO SAVE THE NATIONS

Trump’s 2016 offering on the state of France went viral.

At the end of this video, a French schoolteacher asks the class “Who among you feels French?”. The answer was none of them.

In May Trump reprised this hit, saying if you “look at Paris, look at London” they are “unrecognisable”.

Now he has appointed this man to be the border czar, and has vowed to use the military to start mass deportations.

Already the German government has collapsed. Its aggressive support for the Ukraine war has destroyed its economy. Its insane Green minister Baerbock admitted money has been sucked out of social care for the elderly to pay for Zelensky’s dream of a “Big Israel” in Ukraine. You can read about that here.

The liberal-globalist political class of Britain, France, Germany and the European Union staked their political future on the defeat of Russia in Ukraine.

They are finished, and it is Orban’s roadmap for a European future - not theirs - which is now likely to shape the politics of the continent.

This means the end of the Global Business Model. This model is pressed on us by ideological bureaucracies inside and outside government. Health agencies, NATO, Google, Facebook, Soros’ many philanthropic ventures - and the modern “Catholic” Church are a few examples.

These organisations use their prestige to promote the global agenda.

In doing so, they have betrayed their stated purpose in the service of a failed ideology.

This profit model of selling civilisational suicide, valorising sickness and monetising death is going out of business.

WHY YOU SHOULD TAKE EVERYTHING WITH A GRAIN OF PAPRIKA

The reliably witty and informative George Menyhei is Hungarian.

He writes with intelligent insight on Orbanism and European politics on his Substack “A Grain of Paprika”.

He has done a three part series on the impact of the Trump victory on European politics.

His latest instalment not only shows the obvious political capital won by Orban’s unwavering loyalty to Trump since 2016, but also the disastrous price of denouncing him to Poland’s Donald Tusk - who was installed in a sort of regime change to homosexualise Poland for the Empire.

George’s “A Grain of Paprika” is a fine example of how this platform can be a treasure house of information carefully curated out of mainstream consumption.

His coverage of the impact of the Return of the King on Europe is very informative, and his wider commentary very helpful to anyone who wants to look beyond the Gay Zionist Empire bubble we know as The News.

“GAY” MEANING “NOT GOOD”

Why does “Gay” mean “bad”? Let us count the ways.

A sin so sick even demons despise it, the rainbow banner of lifestyle sodomy is displayed by every ambassador of Global Evil. Homosexualism is the political expression of the lifestyle of sodomy.

Antony An-Al Blinken loves it. He has family connections to an intelligence network suspected of using sexual blackmail to control political figures.

Jewish warmonger Antony “An-Al” Blinken is the chief diplomat of the USA. His stepfather , Samuel Pisar, was the MOSSAD agent Robert Maxwell’s lawyer . Maxwell’s daughter Ghislaine you know, WestExec you probably don’t.

Whether you are Godless or not, there is good reason to view the practice of homosexuality as evil. Thanks to Mr Grace, you can find out why.

GRACE NOTES AS USUAL

I welcomed the return of the urbane and very droll Kevin Michael Grace to the airwaves. Exiled from the Red Sea Pedestrian Zone of YouTube, Mr Grace has taken to Rumble, and I have once again taken the advice he offers in his shows.

It was Mr Grace who told me about moral inversion.

He is the only commentator I know of to recognise the remarkable value of the work of Irving Kristol.

Having learned so much from his amusing and sane appraisals of the Clown World War we have endured, I followed his recommendation to read a book about the male homosexual lifestyle.

This 1997 book will tell you more than you wished to know about the anus-based lifestyle.

Reading this book is hard to do. It is utterly revolting to discover the truth behind the message of “love is love”.

I will not describe its contents. Its author, Gabriel Rotello, is a chutney ferret himself.

He describes AIDS and other plagues almost or totally confined to analists as the result of certain practices - some recently invented - which reduce to a sexual ecosystem which optimises disease.

KNOWLEDGE - NOT IGNORANCE - PRODUCES “BIGOTRY”

This book is one example among many of the moral inversion of our times.

It also illustrates another inversion which has become a popular delusion.

It is not ignorance which breeds disgust and outrage. It is knowledge.

This is the sort of knowledge which is kept out of the public eye. When people are confronted with it, they find the very idea abhorrent.

This is true of images of aborted babies and the process of termination. It is true of the horrific human cost of the wars of the empire. It is also true of the obscene transgender industry, and it is true of migrant crimes such as the rape and murder of children.

This truth is coming out, all at once, and it is driving the demons to distraction.

Lauren Powell Jobs (pictured left) owns The Atlantic, which has published incitements to assassinate Trump. On the right is Ghislaine Maxwell, partner in crime to Jeffrey Epstein.

If you enjoyed this interruption of Satan’s messaging, you can sponsor my incorrigible factism right now.

LISTEN TO THE VOICES IN YOUR HEAD AND DO IT NOW! I do, and LOOK WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO ME!

If you know someone desperate to recover from their Cursed Career Choices, consider sending them this helpful message from the reality-based community.

