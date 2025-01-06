The Emirate of Oldham has released a “hostage video” featuring the Chief Superintendent of Manchester Metropolitan police. Whilst this his is a joke, it is also not a joke. The video is real.

Today I look at how the liberal state polices speech into silence on the most urgent questions - like the Islamisation of the West. (I also include jokes. lol)

These questions are presented by the reality this state has produced.

The liberal consumer system with its global ambitions has created real conditions which are explained away by manufactured fantasies.

To question these fantasies is treated as a crime. This is the meaning of policing these days - the enforcement of the community guidelines of the global system.

What happens when the liberal-global policeman retires?

This is an interesting question, as it is important to remember that the global system is itself dissolving, right now.

As it does, we should remain aware of the technique by which nations and their peoples are dissolved into a demoralised and criminalised morass, in order to prevent this project ever being successfully revived.

To do this, we must state the case about the manufacture of belief, intended to replace what we remember of our civilisation.

The mention of basic facts about the catastrophic reality created by these fantasies is a violation of the terms of our condition.

Yet this taboo on the obvious is little more than the prohibition of common sense - and common decency. How has this happened - and why?

CONTENTS

BAD NEWS

Why our Nations are Being Destroyed

Towards a Technocratic Tyranny

Eric Zemmour - Against Thirdworldisation

LOL section - Laughing at Jihadis - the tragic comedy of Takfirism

The Doctrine of the Denial of Reality

The Creation Of Public Unsafety

Islamisation and Information Lockdown

GOOD NEWS

A Better Future for the West

Why Liberal-globalism is dissolving

Reality is winning the argument

The Rejection of Universal Homelessness

Saying No to the Manufacture of Mass Hysteria

The Myths of the Machinery of Meaning Exposed

WHY ARE OUR NATIONS BEING DESTROYED?

As out cultures and nations are replaced with a global technocracy, new values, norms and laws are created to assimilate formerly marginal or outside groups into a denationalised, post-cultural concept of social organisation. This is done in the name of efficiency. What results is a form of reverse apartheid, in which the natives of the West find themselves at the bottom of a new hierarchy.

In this pyramid of privilege, power and preference - and legal impunity - are afforded to protected groups. This is marketed as “social justice”. Its effect is to dissolve social cohesion entirely and destroy the rule of law. Crime is decriminalised as the law abiding are scrutinised, taxed and penalised for speech crimes. The state declares war on the nation, which is the people in their homelands, in order to replace their power, identity, traditions, religion and material and psychological security with a permanent state of emergency.

“Babelisation” is another great term which I wish I had come up with myself.

TOWARDS A TECHNOCRATIC TYRANNY

This crisis creates chaos, ideally fostering dependence on and demand for the action of a strong unifying authority to resolve the mess. This could be stated as an obvious method of legitimising a form of governance which would otherwise be completely unacceptable to any sane man.

As this is obvious, it is called a conspiracy theory to consider it. This is true of all the other obvious patterns in the managed decline of our civilisation into organised chaos.

Here we will look at outsider privilege, the process of the production of an anti-reality discourse in mass media, and how this serves to stigmatise and neutralise anyone who insists that the reality they can see for themselves is in fact real.

To understand the liberal prohibition on the discussion of the obvious is essential to the recognition of the current and future status of the groups this process protects from fair scrutiny. We shall see how and why this is done to serve the manufacture of belief in a system whose goal is the total and permanent replacement of our entire civilisation.

Today I talk briefly about Islamisation in this regard.

The news cycle.

Questions like the islamisation of Europe cannot be answered under Liberalism. This is because curses are used to silence it.

Legitimate concerns over group behaviour are silenced with words which make the suspects into victims. These words are

islamophobia

antisemitism

racism

transphobia

homophobia

…and so on.

These words are usually attached to people complaining about crimes committed by protected groups, whose incidence is prevalent to the point of becoming a statistical trend in group behaviour.

Our reality is a selection of problems created by liberal ideas.

You are not allowed to talk about any of them.

I recommed you watch Eric Zemmour’s deeply moving appeal for the defence of his beloved France from the “thirdworldisation” and “islamisation” driving it to extinction - through the liberal terror campaigns of foreign wars, mass migration - and the inverted apartheid its policies have created.

