Today I look at how the liberal state polices speech into silence on the most urgent questions - like the Islamisation of the West. (I also include jokes. lol)
These questions are presented by the reality this state has produced.
The liberal consumer system with its global ambitions has created real conditions which are explained away by manufactured fantasies.
To question these fantasies is treated as a crime. This is the meaning of policing these days - the enforcement of the community guidelines of the global system.
What happens when the liberal-global policeman retires?
This is an interesting question, as it is important to remember that the global system is itself dissolving, right now.
As it does, we should remain aware of the technique by which nations and their peoples are dissolved into a demoralised and criminalised morass, in order to prevent this project ever being successfully revived.
To do this, we must state the case about the manufacture of belief, intended to replace what we remember of our civilisation.
The mention of basic facts about the catastrophic reality created by these fantasies is a violation of the terms of our condition.
Yet this taboo on the obvious is little more than the prohibition of common sense - and common decency. How has this happened - and why?
CONTENTS
BAD NEWS
Why our Nations are Being Destroyed
Towards a Technocratic Tyranny
Eric Zemmour - Against Thirdworldisation
LOL section - Laughing at Jihadis - the tragic comedy of Takfirism
The Doctrine of the Denial of Reality
The Creation Of Public Unsafety
Islamisation and Information Lockdown
GOOD NEWS
A Better Future for the West
Why Liberal-globalism is dissolving
Reality is winning the argument
The Rejection of Universal Homelessness
Saying No to the Manufacture of Mass Hysteria
The Myths of the Machinery of Meaning Exposed
WHY ARE OUR NATIONS BEING DESTROYED?
As out cultures and nations are replaced with a global technocracy, new values, norms and laws are created to assimilate formerly marginal or outside groups into a denationalised, post-cultural concept of social organisation. This is done in the name of efficiency. What results is a form of reverse apartheid, in which the natives of the West find themselves at the bottom of a new hierarchy.
In this pyramid of privilege, power and preference - and legal impunity - are afforded to protected groups. This is marketed as “social justice”. Its effect is to dissolve social cohesion entirely and destroy the rule of law. Crime is decriminalised as the law abiding are scrutinised, taxed and penalised for speech crimes. The state declares war on the nation, which is the people in their homelands, in order to replace their power, identity, traditions, religion and material and psychological security with a permanent state of emergency.
TOWARDS A TECHNOCRATIC TYRANNY
This crisis creates chaos, ideally fostering dependence on and demand for the action of a strong unifying authority to resolve the mess. This could be stated as an obvious method of legitimising a form of governance which would otherwise be completely unacceptable to any sane man.
As this is obvious, it is called a conspiracy theory to consider it. This is true of all the other obvious patterns in the managed decline of our civilisation into organised chaos.
Here we will look at outsider privilege, the process of the production of an anti-reality discourse in mass media, and how this serves to stigmatise and neutralise anyone who insists that the reality they can see for themselves is in fact real.
To understand the liberal prohibition on the discussion of the obvious is essential to the recognition of the current and future status of the groups this process protects from fair scrutiny. We shall see how and why this is done to serve the manufacture of belief in a system whose goal is the total and permanent replacement of our entire civilisation.
Today I talk briefly about Islamisation in this regard.
Questions like the islamisation of Europe cannot be answered under Liberalism. This is because curses are used to silence it.
Legitimate concerns over group behaviour are silenced with words which make the suspects into victims. These words are
islamophobia
antisemitism
racism
transphobia
homophobia
…and so on.
These words are usually attached to people complaining about crimes committed by protected groups, whose incidence is prevalent to the point of becoming a statistical trend in group behaviour.
Our reality is a selection of problems created by liberal ideas.
You are not allowed to talk about any of them.
I recommed you watch Eric Zemmour’s deeply moving appeal1 for the defence of his beloved France from the “thirdworldisation” and “islamisation” driving it to extinction - through the liberal terror campaigns of foreign wars, mass migration - and the inverted apartheid its policies have created.
