I have been telling you for a while now that the reality we inhabit has been manufactured by the liberal global state through the mass production of culture.

This process of cultural production explained why everything is fake and gay.

The revelations of this week have proven that it was indeed fake, and this is why everything is also gay.

This is a post explaining why all this is going away, because all the money that made is being taken away. I said this would happen too, but oh no, it’s not as simple as that. And here we are.

Yes

CONTENTS

SH*TPOSTING FOR VICTORY - THE MYSTERIOUS MYSTERY OF DONALD TRUMP

THE DEEP STATE IS GETTING REKT

A JOKE THAT IS LOL AND NOTLOL

THE END OF ORGANISED POLITICAL WARFARE - BY WARFARE

THE GREATEST HITS OF THE 20TH CENTURY MYTH MACHINE

LIBERAL DEMOCRACY WAS A SCAM

“THE JEWS RUN EVERYTHING ANYWAY” - PLUS BONUS ANTISEMITIC MEME

CAUTION - GOOD NEWS FOR DOOMERS?

AND MENES xDDDDD

Have a good weekend. God bless you all. It’s OK to be happy.

Cultural production is not just for the other team. This week saw a masterclass in media manipulation pulled off by Orange Hitler himself.

As I point out in my piece, we have been ruled by lawyers for decades, and now we are ruled by an estate agent.

For his latest trick, he sold a lifelong enemy of peace and career warmonger on a dream called Mar-A-Gaza, sending him home empty handed.

Except for a glossy brochure for a real estate beachfront development that does not exist.

After I published this report, another one appeared. In it was the remarkable observation that the world’s greatest twitter troll had been “shitposting” for years.

Trump reportedly told Imran Khan in 2019 he was “doing it wrong” by playing straight with the media.

“Every day, I wake up and I tweet the craziest thing I can think of. “The press run after that, and then I can get on and do what I actually want somewhere else”.

Would you look at that.

Why would Trump promise the earth and then do nothing to achieve it? Well.

What kind of people tell you whatever you want to hear and then go off and do what they like?

That’s what you do to them. This is how you win. This is what has happened.

As Yoav Gallant announced yesterday, Israel is mired in a catastrophe of its own making, and its talk of victory is “gibberish”. I have a piece on this coming out today at LifeSiteNews. Israel talks a good win. It is also somewhat rekt in reality.

THE DEEP STATE IS GETTING REKT

In reality, which is what happens offscreen, real people are dismantling the Deep State. In a shocking turn of events, it turns out that the liberal hegemon was paying to produce a fake culture to secure its power locally and globally - resulting in the permanent rule of a liberal-globalist elite.

Who knew? Shocked, I tell you.

I wrote a piece on Wednesday showing how USAID had sponsored cultural production to power liberalism to global domination here.

It also appears to have financed the creation of Covid-19.

Click the image for the link to a bunch of crazy revelations about the Deep State.

THE JOKE AND ITS RELATION TO THE UNCONSCIOUS

Here is an old joke. It is a strange time we live in and for all the right reasons. No one can really believe this is happening because we have been led to believe nothing good can really happen, ever.

This is a joke about that.

In these strange times one could believe that Western people would recover from being propaganda naive - but this joke will still be funny regardless.

Don’t forget your liberal friends on the “right”

THE DISMANTLING OF ORGANISED POLITICAL WARFARE

The system we inhabit, which is now being dismantled in real time, by real people, who really mean to destroy it completely, was invented a hundred years ago.

It was set up by technocrats and atheist liberals, and its system was designed to replace the European order destroyed by World War One.

The people who produced its central mechanism of rule by media came out of the US Government’s Committee for Public Information. Its role was to sell the First World War to Americans.

It has been selling wars to them ever since. This too is a sort of war. An information war. Yet it was not restricted to charming old films shown between movie reels.

After the Second World War our entire culture was mobilised in Organised Political Warfare, with music, art, news, film, entertainment, books, speeches, thought leaders and astroturf “grassroots” movements all sponsored to broadcast the liberal ideology of fake elections, mass consumerism - and the departure into new values to replace Christianity.

You don’t need to manufacture a replacement culture if reality makes your case.

Liberal globalism is a death cult.

THE GREATEST HITS OF THE 20TH CENTURY

I think the mass produced myths of the last century are finished, as the machine which made them is taken apart.

One very astute reader pointed out that some people had voted to “repeal the 20th Century”. lol.

What could that mean? Here are some of its greatest hits, formerly on heavy rotation, and now being taken off the airwaves.

Psychoanalysis - the redefinition of sexual perversion as normal, and being normal as some kind of perversion

The idea that everything else that made you sick and addicted was also a form of therapy

God is for stupid people

Real women kill their own children

The insane belief that only the enemy uses propaganda - especially in wartime

The mandatory belief that whatever is bad for you is good

The superstitious belief in the power of words to alter reality

Hollywood history, Netflix morality

Losing wars is heroic

Losing as “moral victory”

The traditional family as fascist incubator

The sexualisation of children as a revolutionary goal

Omnipornography

Mainstream analism

Selling women hormone disruptors which send them insane as “liberation”

Rap music

Drug use as “rebellion”

“F*ck YOU, Dad!”

Trannies

Denationalisation

Thirdworldisation

Windmills

“Holocaustianity”

The worship of technology

“Market values”

In the end, noticing these bad things became a sort of crime, and an actual crime in some places. Talking about the problem is problematic. Problem people talk like that. This is what “speech crime” is all about.

The problems are all created by liberal-globalist policies. This is why talking about them is dangerous, because you might find out who caused them.

So all the bad things are good, because the TV told us so. Just like the “vaccines”.

A helpful image to help liberals adjust to reality.

LIBERAL DEMOCRACY WAS A SCAM

As it happens, “liberal democracy” is not just a corrupt illusion factory hypnotising people into applauding their own destruction, and that of their entire civilisation.

It also turned out to be a scam. Your money was and is still paying for this.

The politicians selling Net Zero at the cost of uncountable trillions are simply stealing your money for reasons they cannot really explain and do not bother to really investigate. It is simply another mind trick, like

“Diversity is our strength”.

This means - put things in your anus. It means - welcome those exhibitionist perverts into the lives of your children.

It means, these people who are fleeing the mess made by people like themselves will improve your life from formerly being good.

It is a terrible thing to ask them to go home and live with people like themselves.

“Refugees welcome”

Oh look! We have smashed all these nations abroad and now all these people are coming and we won’t look very liberal if we try to stop them.

Wait - they will dissolve your society completely. Come in! Have some tax money!

“Our body our choice”

..but not when it comes to injections. That’s just for killing babies, silly.

All this madness is being exposed as a criminal enterprise. I did say months ago that the liberal state is a criminal organisation seeking to destroy you, your way of life, the value of your life and of life itself, and everything of value in it.

Well it is not going to go down very well with everyone to whom this is news.

And now it is News.

I for one am happy that there is some real news for a change and some real change in the news.

I do not think this is all some Clever Plan. I think that is a compensation fantasy. People believe this because they do not understand, or cannot understand, or cannot accept reality. Some people make this into a business model.

Be kind to them. It is all they have left.

Hopefully reality will make a better argument and this will win some of the hardest hearts and minds to the cause of joy.

Life is wonderful regardless of the doings of wicked men, who are always with us. It is more so now, and here is my attempt at convincing the hard of smiling.

Here is the case against one argument for being a permanent loser:

THE JEWS RUN EVERYTHING ANYWAY

If the Jews do indeed control everything - how come William Kristol and Robert Kagan and Victoria Nuland are all being exposed?

Their money is being cut off. They are being humiliated.

Memes like this are going viral.

They will get round to Blinken and his obscene, if industry standard, war-influence racket WestExec.

The same people who tell you that The Deep State = The Jews are telling you The Jews control everything even though the Deep State is now getting rekt.

The Zionist lobby is huge. It has not stopped Israel from its descent into crisis. In fact, its power has caused it. This is a result of technique exceeding restraint, like a fat man on a mobility scooter.

This cannot continue if you make America healthy again.

CAUTION - GOOD NEWS FOR DOOMERS

There is a chance we will be ruled by AI deathbots controlled by other Jews like Alex Karp and Larry Ellison and so on.

I do not think it is going to be as easy as a simple transition from a movement blasting “democracy not bureaucracy” and denouncing a digital deep state which has sponsored practically every imaginable evil worldwide to another form of tyranny by deception.

No one really reads anything these days so before all this, power could do much as it liked, right in the open, and the simple fact that we are saturated with timewasting slop means that the alarm is never heard, no matter how loud.

Every piece of content is a sort of warning about something or other these days.

Try reading something else for a change.

If you laugh while you read things it makes you feel better.

I think the revelations about the Deep State will promote regime change across the West.

As the UK suspends elections, the French paralyse their government and the Germans desperately try to firewall the AfD out of power, liberal democracy is exposed as a criminal racket fighting for its life against…popular politics.

Of course Tony Blair is saying we must rush to digital globalism now to stop populism. Tyranny is the only chance they have.

It won’t end well, for them, but it will end. Soon.

All’s well that ends.

If you would like to see me tossed into an oubliette by a desperate, insane regime on its last legs, consider telling other people about my reckless reality based reviews.

