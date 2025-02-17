In this thoughtless jubilation at the Trump World Order, won’t someone please think of the grifters?

Today I attempt to commit career seppuku as I tell you the internet is not a good use of your time and most people on it will simply waste it.

What is more, you are paying for this with your money, your limited lifespan and the reward you get is the occupation of your mind and the remote control of your emotions.

There are many grifters and I am one of them. My attempt to make money on the internet is powered by my belief that you should get off it, and listen far less to anyone on it, forever.

Including me.

From the Wipers Times , a newspaper produced by jolly English chaps in the trenches of Ypres in the First Great Unpleasantness.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published TRIGGER WARNING

Today’s long post contains swearing and the content may offend you.

One effing meme, two💩s and a load of “bollocks”.

I insult popular superstition so that you may avoid making my past mistakes.

It’s 15 minutes long but it will save you a lot of time - and regret- in future.

Now let’s get on with putting the boot in.

Well that’s what it says so it must be true.

RUNDOWN ORDER

The liberal globalist order is rapidly being replaced by the common sense politics of God, family and country.

Peace not war, order not chaos, the preservation of your tribe and culture, and the restoration of the nation. Nationally and internationally, the good times are back.

Unless you sell bad news, of course. In this case the new dawn is a disaster.

It must be talked out of existence at all costs - if your livelihood depends on it.

Comrade Diatlev responds to news his doom reactor has melted down, taking his make-beliefs with it.

GRIEF GRIFTERS

Thirty years of hurt has produced an industry of grief. You probably read or listen to people in it, who sell you

Doom

Fear

Rage

Hopelessness

How to argue on the internet.

Today I examine the psychology of this business model, which - in a cruel irony - is doomed itself. Why?

Nothing it told you was true.

It never is.

The more you see anything, however, the more you come to believe it.

That is all you have to do to make belief.

Here is an explanation as to why you should be careful what you look at, because when it comes down to it, seeing is in fact believing.

Wait till you get on the internet sonny.

REASONS NOT TO BE CHEERFUL - WHY PEOPLE BELIEVE IN DESPAIR

If you spend your entire life trying to find out where ideas come from you get good at being unemployable. Ask me how I know this.

You also develop a knack for working out the family trees of the ideas by which we live.

Relationships like these are only obvious when pointed out, because ideas themselves never talk about their family life.

Who is this idiot and what does he know? Can’t even type. lol.

I have gone on a bit about being right lately. Once again, I predicted Bonapartism would follow the end of Liberalism.

Trump quoted Bonaparte yesterday. There is a section on Bonapartism on my SubStack homepage if you want to know what that means.

RIGHT FROM WRONG

Well, I have learned most of what I know from being wrong for much longer than the past few years of being right.

It has been a painful and sobering process in which I came to accept I was profoundly misled by myself. I have copped for some howlers in the past and for a very long time.

This is the experience which informs my work today.

With that said - here are a few of the Big And Clever Ideas you will have encountered as you stagger through the digitally patterned madhouse we laughingly call social reality.

It is February, and so you should educate yourself about Black History .

HOL UP!

I am not GIVING this away. I am a GRIFTER. If you would like to know why that Sesame Street meme is THE WHOLE TRUTH - GIVE ME YOUR MONEY.

jk. If you have no money just email me and I will let you in.

Send “FREE SUB” to frankwrighter@pm.me