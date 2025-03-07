Chauvinism is when you jail policemen for catching criminals.

This post is a brief overview of the departure from reality of the liberal consensus, and why its remaining governments and institutions will soon be parting company with power.

We are living in the endgame of the old order. The liberal bubble has burst, and the alibis of its remaining leaders are powerless to explain away the crime scene they have made of our world.

The Russians were not happy about Macron’s “nuclear threat”.

TALKING A GOOD FIGHT

As the United States seeks peace in Ukraine the remnant liberal order is talking war.

With no capability to wage a war, no industry to sustain one, and being decades away from being able to fight, why are leaders in Britain and Europe talking up a showdown with Russia?

The reason is simple. For decades, our world has been ruled by people who live in a bubble. Their power relies on one trick: what we say is real, and only what we say.

You can see these rules in your workplace as well as in your government. The policies which police you online and offline are all expressions of this belief - that power is about the power to define. Its pronouns are never yours.

What is routinely excluded from these definitions is the truth, and any appeal to reality to demonstrate this fact is punished.

This is the belief system of the people who rule by make-belief. Theirs is a fantasy world, whose order is secured by the control of what it is permitted to say. It relies on the creation of a parallel universe, and refers to this canon as if it were fact, in order to maintain its dominance over the story of your life.

Why do these mad liberals support Ukrainian nationalism? Cummings misses the point here. It is not the displacement of the nationalist impulse which is at work.

It is the need to maintain message discipline. We are who we aren’t, says the message from our sponsors, because to ask who we are is to see our coalition of the unwilling-to-accept-reality dissolve.

The Current Thingers are a fraught coalition of malcontents, who tell us that British people are anyone but the natives, for example.

Why would a Jewish neoconservative who spent years propping up Republican governments come out in defence of trans rights?

These people and their positions are defined by what their enemies are not. These are not positions taken by Trump, by “fascists” like him, and so they are the “NPC” positions. These are the passions of the Current Thing, the counter-civilisational currency of the bankrupt.

NPC - “Non Playable Character” - a term for digital nomad souls, who go mad in periodic media crazes.

What is the Current Thing? According to the Liberal Leadership, the Current Thing right now is War With Russia.

War is the opposite of what Orange Hitler is doing, and so is Good. According to the propaganda of the European Council on Foreign Relations, beliefs like this are widely held in Western Europe. Why?

We in the West have been conditioned for a century to believe in what is made for us to believe in. We are propaganda naive, get high on what is supplied, and many people never learn that though the same trick is played over and over, it is just a trick.

Orange Man Bad! Western Europeans believe Trump is a threat to peace.

Once more with feeling, you might say. Well, the curtain is coming down on the show. Be kind to the disenchanted. They will not know what to believe in when their dealer goes out of business.

The facts will never persuade people to ditch their attachment to the Current Thing, as these beliefs are not minted from the base metal of the truth.

Saint George Floyd, Saddam’s WMD, Russian aggression, trans genocide, the mad belief that a war with Russia can now be fought - these former and current things are all of a piece: they are not real.

This is not a mistake. The liberal system was designed to replace your civilisation with itself.

To do this, the architects of liberal democracy created a “pseudo environment” in the minds of its populations, following the recommendation of Walter Lippmann in the 1920s.

This is the reason the rules at work prohibit the mention of the dehumanising reality of the terms and conditions of your life - a humourless predicament which is a mirror image of how we are ruled by the state.

This process is in the endgame now. People have said to me this is optimistic, that they would like to believe it but cannot see it.

Look at the political leadership of the liberal remnant. The outbreak of peace means the end of their world. This reveals their addiction to war.

They are not dependent on the Ukraine war alone - their entire political agenda reduces to a war on the truth and on our entire civilisation.

The liberal holdouts in Britain, Canada and Europe rely on censorship, the repression of free speech, surveillance and the suspension of democracy to survive.

Their chest-beating about Russia is as fatal an error as the moves to expand NATO in the 1990s. It is an unforced error, pitting a Europe whose defence and influence depends on the US against the US itself.

Time is running out for these regimes. They have lied to their populations for years about Ukraine, and when the truth comes out about that war they will be finished. This is what awaits them when the guns fall silent.

It remains a mystery why my books for children failed to find a publisher.

The so-called Pope is dying. Not only is he a heretic - so are some of the papabile candidates to replace him.

Whether another non-Catholic is elected or not, it is sane to ask:

How long can a counterfeit church survive the death of the world order with which its values and mission are partnered?

The modern “Synodal” church is, like NATO or the World Economic Forum, an international liberal bureaucracy. It pushes the same agenda of social revolution to liberate us all from our rigid attachment to the tradition of what is true and what is real.

I do not think such a body can survive in isolation. Why?

The 20th Century is being abolished.

Have a good weekend. The loonies have lost and we are taking our nations back.