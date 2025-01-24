If you would like to know whether Elon is a Nazi, I wrote about that here

In the past I have written that the liberal ideology is finished, and that any politician preaching common sense politics will sweep the board.

I believe Trump’s administration signals the end of the liberal global order, and the signs are there that this is indeed a “common sense revolution”.

Echoing Thomas Paine, Trump is overturning the order of the old Empire.

The current liberal government in Britain may be the last to go, but we shall not see another in our lifetimes.

The war on the family, on the nation, on Christ and on the future of humanity has lost the Empire to the politics of reality.

As the World Economic Forum put it:

“Whether afraid or excited at the prospect of a second Trump term – people should be aware that it represents a significant change in the global post-war economic order.”

NATIONAL SECURITY THROUGH PEACE

The unlikely sight of Marco Rubio saying the US will pursue world peace as a matter of national security is a world changing event.

It is clear they mean it. Moves towards a settlement beyond a ceasefire are being made in Israel.

As I said last November, I believe Trump’s victory not only isolates the remaining liberal holdouts in the US empire, but also leaves Netanyahu as the odd man out.

There is no room for a “deep, dark sonofabitch” whose career is built on dragging the US into wars in the new Trump order.

Peace is fatal to Netanyahu. Any move towards it is a move against the man who sold the US down the river of regime change.

Trump’s second term in office represents the start of a very new and different political era for the entire world. World Economic Forum

Elvis returns from the grave to shake hands with Donald Trump.

HARD LIMITS

The liberal idea was an argument with reality. It met these hard limits and could not exceed them. In military power, in energy crises, in the limits of the cohesion of the nation itself against liberal extremism, the borderless chaos of normlessness partnered a criminal absence of morality and responsibility with a complete lack of balance in international relations.

Now, governments all over the world must come to terms with a massive shift in public expectations around issues like the economy and social institutions. World Economic Forum

The new international relations of the West will be an argument between Realisms.

The domestic politics of the West will no longer be an argument between liberalisms - but between national populisms.

Jordan Peterson is burned alive at the stake for heresy - (2026, colourised)

DEVILS IN THE DETAIL

The banking system is the treasure house of evil. Without serious monetary reform, a nation can only be restored to a better-dressed servitude.

Debt slavery must go, and at least Kennedy seems serious about that.

On the other hand, the new Treasury Secretary is an analist who used to work for Soros, and who bought both his “daughters” from a woman who will never touch them again.

The digital globalism of the World Economic Forum looks doomed - but national digitalism on Chinese lines does not.

Many people close to Trump are data mining billionaires. These people need to be watched, because their technocratic solution to your problems is permanent surveillance and never ending “precrime” assessments in a world where your phone, computer and any linked device can be read by anyone who buys their “no-click” spyware. And you would never know.

Fact check: False.

DONT CARE LOL

Most people probably won’t care anyway.

It is sane not to care who is in charge if things are getting better. Only people like me think about things like that. What matters to most people is this:

Things are going to get better and the pace of change will astonish you.

"Fundamentally, we are seeing something as earth-shaking as the industrial revolution, but instead of being extended over several generations, it’s happening on a much more rapid time scale," "And while the industrial revolution started in a few places and gradually spread across the world, the information era has moved much more quickly." World Economic Forum

In fact, people usually don’t care who is in charge until things get bad.

The odd danger in this is that AI is itself getting better, and will deliver a better “algorithm of governance”. You will be ruled by robots and you will, in fact, like it.

Why should you care, then? Well, the values of machines are mathematical - not moral. So are the values of the market, and of the techno-utilitarians who dominate the AI sector.

This is the community whose scripted lines will guide your life - if we don’t limit the freedom of reach of AI.

As the new order has shown, political problems have political solutions.

It is a matter of political will. And now there is a way.

REMIGRATION

The raids have begun. The millions of illegal criminals - eleven million in the US they say - will go back.

Where America leads, the West will follow.

God, family country is no longer an extremist position.

It is simply common sense once more.

THE ROTTEN STATE OF BRITAIN

We are ruled by the three wise monkeys in the UK.

We see their evil, if they refuse to do so. We speak of it, though they will not.

Now they will hear what we all have to say about that.

I have written a long, damning report on the rotten state of Britain.

I may publish it next week, following the latest enormities.

Down with this sort of thing!

ENDNOTE: CAVEATS AND PEAK IDEOLOGIES

TERMS AND CONDITIONS MAY APPLY

Trump’s a 90s Liberal. He’s not your based&redpilled Caesar

The Trump cabinet is full of Zionists.

The Treasury Secretary nominee is a man “married” to a man - with “two daughters via surrogacy” - who used to work for Soros.

ZIONIST ZENITH

I think this is the high point of Zionist influence.

The tipping point comes as a correction. With a move towards peace in our time, Netanyahu is moved out, Trump is the saviour of an Israel otherwise doomed to self destruction.

Like the liberal empire, it overextended beyond its capabilities, and is completely unbalanced strategically and domestically.

Israel is a microcosm of the system on which it has survived, and now that system is dissolving, all its outposts are somewhat exposed.

PEAK REGIME

The change comes at the peak of regime power. All the following are now going downhill, in my view. Details to follow on this bold claim.

Peak liberal, peak NGO. Peak EU, peak NATO. All these things have reached the end of their shelf life and will fade. Peak WEF. Trump told them himself.

The subject nations of the US Empire will fall into line with the new management. The organs of the old global regime belong to a corpse.

What next for the Rainbow Church?

JD Vance is going to speak at the March for Life today. I do not think you will be seeing him at “Pride”.

Strange times when the state is more Catholic than the Pope.

The United States now speaks for peace, for life, for the national interest.

Interesting times. Good times? Get on the train or get off the tracks.

If you would like to help your “conservative” friends detransition from doom and an addiction to celebrating sensible homosexualism, send them this brief report.

