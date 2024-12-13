Following a reckless statement I made in the comments I have appeared on the Mike Church show to discuss the cultural production of the world crisis whilst wearing a black woman’s wig that I found on a London bus.

Mike Church is indeed the King Dude and I recommend you follow him and listen to his excellent shows.

He has supported my obedience to the voices in my head since I began carrying out their commands several years ago. Thanks Mike!

CONTENTS OF VIDEO LINKED BELOW

SYRIA

GREATER ISRAEL

CHRISTIAN DEATH

A BRIEF HISTORY OF LIBERAL DEMOCRACY

WHY NATO - AND THE CHURCH - ARE GAY

THE MAFIA STATE OF UKRAINE

THE WIG COMES OFF - THE END OF THE LIBERAL GLOBAL ORDER

In this 20 minute video I argue that the US-backed regime change in Syria has removed the one leader in the Middle East who has consistently protected Christians.

This move chimes with the consistent product of forty years of regime change, which has advanced Zionist goals towards the expansion of Israel and its influence, at the cost of the lives of over a million historic Christians.

Churchillensky and Al-Jolani, modelling the Winter ‘24 Freedom Collection.

Later on I talk about why the promotion of fears of all-out war with Russia over Ukraine can be understood as an advertising campaign to save NATO from being put to sleep by Donald Trump.

With the likely end of the war in Ukraine, I argue that the forthcoming disclosure of the severe and criminal corruption funded by pro-war governments will hasten the demise of the liberal-global order.

They hate their own reflection. And crosses. How strange.

At about 14 minutes, still gloriously bewigged, I give a brief history of the liberal democratic model. This replaced the civilisational order in Europe destroyed by the First World War.

I argue, in my magnificent man-made coiffure, that the manufacture of a counterfeit culture involves the neutralisation by assimilation of all competing explanations of life - the chief of those being Christianity.

The Catholic Church in its modern synodal form is an ideological bureaucracy - like NATO itself - which suborns its stated purpose to the promotion of liberal-global ideology through the same methods.

He’s never recovered from “I am Sam”.

You can see how crime is decriminalised in the West, with something similar done with sacramental and sexually disordered sin in the Synodal Church.

The same tactic of “nudging the red lines” is present in nuclear brinkmanship as is practised in stressing and eventually breaking moral and social norms within the Church and in wider society.

Daniel Penny with his mother, prior to his show trial.

Towards the end I remove my BLM-inspired perruque and outline why the revelations of the corrupt mafia state of Ukraine spells doom for governments such as those in the UK and France.

“Liberal democracy has committed suicide”, I say, with a face as pink as an undercooked sausage.

Wigging out is hot work.

Here is the video:

If you think you know anyone who would appreciate this sort of thing, you can do this:

I am writing a book on the nature of liberal democracy which explains most of our culture, history, music, art, poetry, film, entertainment and commentary as well as the news has been produced intentionally to infuse the ruling ideology with meaning.

This is how they make belief, if you like. More on this on Monday.