Today I go on about why we are not all going to die in a massive war, and what is likely to happen before we all pop our clogs anyway.

I am on about the production of mass culture and its effects here, with reference to the present crisis and the near future beyond it.

There is not going to be a nuclear war in Europe.

There are good reasons for this, and I have explained them here. Click the image.

Yes, I know. I don’t get to write the headlines. If you read this I explain the danger and where it is coming from and why this is not going to kick off.

It makes me unpopular to say so, but we are not all doomed.

Today I will explain how the end of the world is a useful concept - aside from being weapons-grade clickbait.

It is now being used to sell the ruling order to its increasingly sceptical populations through mass hysteria.

I will also say “buyer beware” to what is coming as the New World Order dissolves. Good times, bad times, lol and notlol. Und so weiter.

I also go on about cultural production, because we inhabit a machinery of make-belief and that ain’t goin’ nowhere.

Nuclear War - Beatlemania for NATO?

Cultural Production Will Continue

Cultural Products Like “Winning is for Losers”

Cultural Products Like “Heroic Suicide”

Cultural Products Like Ignorance as Power

The Future: New Zionist Order?

A Second Wave of Disenchantment

NUCLEAR WAR IS AN ADVERT

You may have noticed in recent years that scaring people to death is a very effective way of getting them to believe - and do - crazy things.

People hated you for not getting those injections because that is what the television told them to do.

Now the telly is telling you that there is going to be a nuclear war with Russia. Well, there isn’t.

The baddies are trying to provoke an all-out war because that is the only play they have left.

The outbreak of peace in Ukraine is a death sentence to the liberal-global order. This is why they are trying to

Tell you Russia is the Big Problem

And there is going to be a great big war

Ukraine is full of dirty secrets, some of which you already know about, and some you don’t.

Most of the people who have invested in this war and its purpose are finished when it stops, and this all comes out.

Nuclear war is an advert for NATO, which is going to be put to sleep by Bad Orange Man. Russia is the bogeyman, NATO the saviour.

If Russia chooses to destroy itself instead of winning, then NATO wins. This is obviously not going to happen, but the television is telling you it might, so you cheer for NATO and the Empire for which it fights.

NATO, as my doctored image above shows, is GAY.

It is, more seriously, an “ideological bureaucracy”.

This is an organisation like Google or the Synodal “Catholic Church” which uses the prestige and power of its stated purpose to advance the liberal-global agenda.

NATO is the military wing of the Gay Empire of Lies. After Ukraine, it is finished.

And so is the rest of the old New World Order.

CULTURAL PRODUCTION WILL CONTINUE

You will get a Zionist anti-woke cultural product instead.

You will learn nothing and you will be happy.

This is because our mass culture is mass produced. Here are a few observations about that.

Donald Trump is delighted about all this talk because he will appear as the saviour of the world when he puts a stop to it.

Even Putin is talking about the fact - and it probably is a fact - that people want to kill Trump to stop him stopping the war.

If “they” do kill him, this will not save the war from its certain end.

This is also true, because the war is not about Ukraine, nor even just about money and minerals. It is the beating heart of the whole rotten system at the moment. Think of the ruling elite as a gambler who has pushed all their chips into the Borderlands.

They are being tossed away by a man with a suspiciously perpetual cold.

This man Zelensky is described as Churchill, who handed our empire away. When this happened after wars we used to call it “losing”.

All the right-populists -the immediate future of Western politics- are Zionists. Theirs is the big chance of the moment, and they know that the truth about Ukraine is the end of their rivals. This truth will out.

WINNING IS FOR LOSERS

Losing is winning these days. Look around you for the result of winning wars. What have we lost, where did it start? The First World War was the beginning of the end of our old civilisation.

The liberal system which replaced it manufactures culture to promote and preserve its power. Part of this is war talk. The culture industry was one product of the revolutionary destruction of WW1.

The same propaganda men who sold that war to Americans went on to sell them cigarettes, bacon and eggs, women’s liberation and liberal democracy.

Our side partnered with the Bolsheviks, remember. To counter their competing explanation of reality, we got postwar managerialism and Organised Political Warfare. This made the corporate and consumer cultures an instrument of ideological propaganda and power.

What this means is most of the mass culture which shaped you is a product.

A counterfeit, if you like. Our history is reproduced accordingly, as are all our beliefs. It sells nothing that is dangerous to the management, and though the product range is vast, it is becoming obviously derivative.

None of its promises have come true. People don’t believe in it like they used to. And so, again, to fear.

If you know, you know. If you don’t, well. I found out about Hat Man when I felt weird after having some cough medicine and did a search. Turns out that is not all you can feel after glugging antihistamines. Googler beware.

THE STUNNING AND BRAVE SYSTEM OF SUICIDE

Our system has become an hero, as the internet says. This means it has committed suicide. The tasteless memephrase above is used because it frames the ultimate act of self destruction as heroism, and also as a sick joke.

All the policies promoted by the globalist culture industry promote a form of heroic suicide.

Killing babies is an obvious way of sabotaging your future. Killing your nation is another. Killing the family, and other norms. Killing yourself after you transition. Killing yourself when you are old. Killing people in wars. Killing Christ.

These are all celebrated as progress.

No one else seems to point out that regime change abroad changed regimes at home. One elephant in this room is that mass migration was powered by the destruction of Libya and Iraq.

There is a clever point to be made here about how all the promises of liberal liberation reduce to annihilation, but the broader point here is that the maximum power of the system has been exceeded by reality.

This power is the power to manufacture belief, which, when it succeeds, can replace reality in people’s heads with itself.

No amount of make-belief can save the system now. And so, once again, to fear.

IGNORANCE IS POWER

People who blaspheme against the secular religion and its totems are called ignorant.

People who disbelieve propaganda are misinformed.

It is not ignorance but knowledge which produces “hate speech”.

“Misinformation” is usually just information that is missing from the official version of events.

To notice the obvious is a sort of crime, and you can be cursed for doing so. This extremely superstitious behaviour is normal. It is now part of our culture.

People are cancelled by the “left” and the “right” for doing so.

THE NEW ZIONIST ORDER

Expect to be cancelled for antisemitism under the NZO. You will be able to laugh at trannies with Ben Shapiro though.

A WAVE OF DISENCHANTMENT

We in the West are undergoing a period of buyer’s remorse. Everything our system of freedom and consumerism has sold us is suspected to be a fake.

This is more true than anything its cultural products will tell you.

The next big idea is also a fake. You will probably be and feel better off. The wars will stop, until they decide whether China was just a bone to throw the military industrial complex, or a serious pivot to another escalation to war.

I think the religious loonies will be replaced in Israel with secular loonies. They will get more money and weapons than before but they won’t get a war with Iran.

A second wave of disenchantment will swiftly follow the one we are seeing now. After that, things will get really interesting.

PHONEY BEATLEMANIA

There are serious dangers in provoking Russia to launch its nuclear arsenal but in order to do so, it must play along.

Why would the Russians throw away a future in which they get almost everything they want?

Aside from this, NATO is not a serious force without the US. Elvis is leaving the building.

Most of the war hysteria is Beatlemania for an act no one likes.

It is yet another campaign for domestic consumption, a final gambit to legitimise an industry of death, usury, plunder, propaganda, censorship and counter-Christianity which has brought us to the brink of an existential moment: either we survive, or them. That is the meaning of the pitch.

The main target audience of Western propaganda is the domestic population.

The leadership in the West, as in Israel, relies on the wars never ending.

Immediate peace is fatal to this model, but not to the next. This is an improvement of sorts. If remigration follows - even better.

War with Russia is the final bargain GAYTO is offering to revive the product line.

Almost three years ago, with my first post on here, I said NATO stood for No Alternative To Obsolescence.

The military wing of liberal-globalism is now going out of business. These people are your enemies. Have a look at your new friends.

Two ideas are at war here. One strongly resembles a Western order of “Judeo-Christian” nationalism, the other a world dominated by rainbow techno-bolshevism.

This fool’s bargain is the result of a hundred years of cultural production.

Saint George, pray for us.

The future is going to be very interesting and I am certain we all have one.

Enjoy your weekend.