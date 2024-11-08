Today’s long post is on our promising future - and the advisable caution on what lies ahead to secure it.

I predicted in February 2024 that Donald Trump was going to win, and I said on election day he would win a landslide. So did Richard C Cook, whose excellent analysis of the Deep State - and why its regime has lost - can be found here.

As Mr Cook explains, the “Blob” - meaning the Liberal-Global elite system we know as the Regime - has lost its wars in Ukraine and in the Middle East.

It has lost control of the global system. It is financially and morally bankrupt, out of ideas, and belief is haemorrhaging out of it.

VIGANO WARNS THE BATTLE NOW BEGINS

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano’s response congratulates Trump on this “formidable setback for the criminal plan of the New World Order”.

Abp. Vigano wisely counsels - “the battle against the subversive elite of criminal psychopaths is not over - it now begins.”

Today I explain some reasons to be cheerful about the death rattle of the liberal-global system. This is certainly the beginning of its end.

The future does not belong to this evil, but it will not vanish overnight. Today’s post is long, and is about some early signs of the end of the international death machine.

With a thumping mandate, Trump inherits the throne at a moment of existential crisis for the West and the system which has managed it to the brink of collapse.

What is he going to do about it?

Drawing on my journalism for the last year, and the advice of two men whose ideas are shaping the vision of the Trump administration, I look at what this historic moment promises for the future.

ZIONISM AND WAR

In brief: Trump has promised to stop wars - not start them. Netanyahu can only survive as long as his wars continue.

I have warned in print about the danger of “buyer’s remorse”. It remains to be seen which side suffers this - the people who believe in Trump, or the Zionists who have given him half a billion dollars.

To my knowledge no one else has written on how the Adelsons have donated 540 million dollars to Trump and his party over the last nine years. Here is my piece on that.

Doug Macgregor has said Trump will be the first Jewish President as a result. Chas Freeman warns Trump is totally owned by the Israel lobby.

I do not set much store in the panic over Mike Pompeo and other neocons. Trump wheeled Bolton out to scare foreign leaders into agreement, he said, laughingly reminding people that he started no wars to satisfy a man he described as a “moron”.

The real danger here comes from the Zionist money and influence machine which continues to dominate the US political class.

Jared Kushner, Trump’s Jewish son-in-law, played an important role in US-Israel relations in the previous Trump admin. Here’s the source for the claim Netanyahu slept in his bed when he visited the Kushner home.

The Financial Times reported today Kushner will not be joining the new administration in any role, suggesting he may however give “advice”.

The Times of Israel reported that “Jews didn’t back Trump”, noting along with Haaretz that almost four out of five US Jews voted for Harris. It also records that Trump declared in his victory speech:

“I’m not going to start wars; I’m going to stop wars”.

This piece from Ha’aretz gives a sober view of Netanyahu’s expectations. Is he going to suffer buyer’s remorse?

Most Westerners have no idea that Netanyahu is losing badly, is despised by people even more extreme than him, and that the Israeli opposition are calling for him to be ousted.

Why? Many leading Israelis think Netanyahu is going to destroy Israel.

Netanyahu is not a winning ticket. I have reported extensively on the crisis in Israel over the last few days.

Here are the main takes showing Netanyahu is a loser, and why he is doomed.

Israel’s top military spokesman said Hamas cannot be defeated

Israel’s Lebanon campaign is described as a “fiasco” in Israel

Iran has shown Israel is defenceless against its next-gen warfare

Netanyahu is accused of “letting October 7th happen”

Netanyahu is proven to have “relentlessly torpedoed” every hostage deal

His case for war is based on lies, and he has created a crisis from which Israel has no escape unless it gets rid of him. Though the lunatics like Ben-Gvir have celebrated Trump’s victory, it is now obvious that when the war stops, Netanyahu is finished.

This is a major opportunity to rescue American prestige, rid Israel of the liability that is its leader, and deliver on the message of peace. I think Trump will take it.

Caution - the people who are going to replace him are also Zionists and former war leaders too.

I do not think Netanyahu has a future as Israelis increasingly recognise his only strategy is to keep the war going - to prevent the truth about his actions coming out.

When it is commonly accepted Netanyahu allowed October 7th to happen as part of his wider strategy of permanent escalation then it is over for him. This is happening now.

I do not think Israel or the US will start a war with Iran for the simple fact that they know they will lose it.

A BILL TO END THE FED

Rep. Thomas Massie, who has not been bought by this Satanic cabal, said on November 6th that no formal approach has been made to him to join the admin.

Rumours abound he will be the new Secretary of Agriculture. Massie’s latest offering on Twitter was to accuse the FBI of sending racist texts to black voters.

Massie has a bill moving through Congress to abolish the Federal Reserve. The signs are that Trump has taken the House along with the Senate, Presidency and the popular vote.

USURY - THE RUIN OF NATIONS

Nothing can meaningfully change if the corrupt debt slavery system remains intact.

There are strong signs that a Trump administration is going to cut off the head of the snake.

This parasitical system has been described by Robert F Kennedy as a “pump” to suck wealth out of the working and middle class, and transfer it to elites through manufactured crises.

The undeclared war that was “Covid-19”, and the Forever Wars in the Middle East and Ukraine are all features of this parasitical business model of death and plunder.

If you don’t know what usury is, or why it is evil - I reviewed David Hunt’s excellent Catholic critique of it here:

ENDING THE FED WITH VANCE AND KENNEDY?

JD Vance said he has “come around to the Ron Paul argument on the Federal Reserve”. Is this just talk?

According to my friend Richard C Cook, Kennedy has been studying the urgent need for monetary reform in recent months. Cook, whose statement on his advice to Kennedy is given here, says Trump also has a plan to introduce tariffs, and reindustrialise America.

The talk of the abolition of the Federal income tax - and the involvement of Ron Paul may not be baseless rumours after all.

It seems Paul has accepted an invitation by Elon Musk to join the new US government. Rep. Thomas Massie has a bill going through Congress to end the Fed.

With the House, Senate, judiciary and the Presidency, Trump has the power to change America. Given the state of the US economy, and the ruinous debt system on which it is based, something has to change anyway.

Now is the time. We could live to see some of the most glorious changes to our hated system in all of its history.

I still cannot believe this is going to happen, and yet there are strong indications that this vital reform of the debt-slavery system which funds the Evil Empire is coming.

Bloated obscenities Victoria Nuland and Robert Kagan - going out of business?

TRUMP VERSUS THE WAR MACHINE

Is Trump going to employ neocons like Pompeo? What does it mean if he does?

Trump has campaigned and won on ending foreign wars. Vance has denounced the cost of them in lives and cash - famously asking “why can’t we stop genociding Christians”?

Nine trillion dollars at least has been transferred from US taxpayers to the war machine in the last two decades.

Vance’s speech on this was “A new foreign poloicy for the American Middle Class”. Aside from the horrific cost in human lives, the war machine has left America bankrupt, and with a massive Lippmann Gap.

This is the gap between its foreign commitments and its capabilities. The money and the mumbo jumbo selling these wars have both come under intense scrutiny in a time of deepening economic and diplomatic crisis.

America cannot afford these wars. They don’t make sense - and they are all lost at tremendous cost to the lives and livelihood of ordinary people.

Trump employed the lunatic John Bolton to scare foreign leaders into agreement, he said. Perhaps there is some logic to employing a warmongering moron like Pompeo for this reason. Perhaps not. We shall see.

I expect the war in Ukraine to be wound up, and I do not expect to see a massive war with Iran. America’s life is on the line. There is too much work to do at home, and war abroad is simply impractical - if you are serious about saving America.

I also know the man whose “Dormant NATO” policy has been adopted by Trump. I interviewed Dr Maitra on this policy, and what it means for the international security order in a new era of realism beyond NATO - here:

GOODNIGHT NATO

This morning, Hungary’s far-right prime minister Viktor Orbán, has said he expects US funding of Ukraine to end.

Reuters quotes Orbán as saying “The Americans will quit this war, first of all they will not encourage the war. Europe cannot finance this war alone.”

A new order will make new agreements with Russia - or Europe dies. This new order will not be liberal-globalist.

The Gay Empire’s military ideological bureaucracy is going to be put to sleep.

The people who wanted you put in camps have lost.

AN ANTI-VAXXER IN POWER

RFK Jr. is the only leading US politician to denounce the epidemic of autism, behavioural disorders, obesity and diabetes - and link them to the horrific state of “medicine” today.

He has been denounced as a crank for correctly linking toxic vaccines and food replacements with an epidemic of sickness in America.

Not only does he promise reform - but justice. He has vowed he is coming for Big Pharma, and the companies getting rich on selling toxic waste as food.

This is a glorious time to be alive.

Where do liberal television believers get these crazy ideas?

RULE BY MEDIA

Liberal democracy is rule by media. It was designed as such a hundred years ago, with the help of propagandists who sold the First World War to Americans.

Walter Lippmann was one, and he was a founding member of the Council on Foreign Relations. This steering group for liberal-globalism is the centre of the administration of Regime power.

It relies on the manufacture of an explanation of reality which through media dominance will outcompete all others.

This includes Christianity, and all the traditions you inherited from your family and your nation.

As Musk said on November 6th - “You are the media now”.

This election has shown that the mass media was wrong. It was wrong because it failed to shape the world with its lies, which are now exposed as such.

The rule by media is finished. Reality has won. This cannot be reversed.

LIBERAL GOVERNMENTS WILL COLLAPSE

The first liberal government to collapse is that of Germany, whose Red/Green/Yellow “traffic light” coalition has dissolved.

Elections are coming in the spring. The Green Party, whose rabid pro-war position and aggressive zeal for deindustrialisation have destroyed the German economy are polling so low they may lose every seat.

There is no future for Europe without Russian oil and gas, and this means a new deal with a new political order.

That order is coming. It is neither red nor green. The lights have changed.

NATO-backed Ukrainian kill list Myrotvorets has removed this entry on Donald Trump - who was marked for his recognition of Crimea as Russian

THE ALGORITHM OF GOVERNANCE

Recent reports show that advances in AI are slowing down, suggesting another hard limit has been met. Both in material and in artificial “reality”, these limits govern the possible, and it is the recognition of these limits in ourselves, our world and in the potential of our technology which will inform what comes after the post-sane period we are now leaving behind.

We will not be governed by middle managers operating an automated Stalinist machine.

In a forthcoming report, I will go into more detail on the limitations of the latest military AI technology - drawing on research from one of the chief advisers to the UK defence establishment.

UK DEEP STATE EXPOSED

Kit Klarenberg has once again exposed the UK’s deep state efforts in seeking to undermine Donald Trump.

Bear in mind that this will be known to Trump, and these revelations further undermine Deep State or Regime power.

As I have repeatedly said, every act the Regime now takes to preserve itself is an act of self harm.

As the elite moves to reassert its grip, it succeeds only in revealing itself.

This is fatal, as it relies on lies to promote its legitimacy.

When people see what is really there, they despise it.

There is no way out for the differently saned. Help them accept reality. Show them charity. They are victims.

RADICALISED BY ANTI-REALITY

The mainstream media has radicalised its viewers into a state of emotionally unstable trans-sanity.

Liberals cannot accept they have lost. They cannot understand why they are losing. This is because they do not believe in reality. To the liberal, it is reality which is wrong.

Ron Paul’s wise words of cautious optimism are a pragmatic assessment of the work which lies ahead. The moment, the means and the man are all in place to do this work, but the rebalancing of the economy, of diplomacy and the return to reality is just beginning.

A GLORIOUS FUTURE IN SIGHT

The perverse machine which has governed our lives with lies and promoted a cult of death in place of life is dissolving in real time.

Trump ran on a programme of mass deportations, sanity, and was miraculously saved from death.

He says God saved him so he could save America.

Now he has the power and the plan to do so.

WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE

I shall be back soon with more GLORIOUS NEWS - and a campaign you can join to help one of the greatest memelords to have ever lived.