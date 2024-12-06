The accession of Donald Trump to the throne of the US Empire presages a pivot - from the belief system of liberal-globalism, to that of Zionist nationalism.

Many things are happening now in a sort of scramble to rearrange the global furniture before the new regime comes in.

This is a long post about that. What is happening now - and what will happen next? The old order is dissolving.

The interregnnum is a sign of a shift - from old myths and methods of management - which is reimagining the map of the world.

I will go on about politics, ideas, belief systems and power - as well as war.

Times are changing. Here is a rough guide to the rough ride ahead.

CONTENTS

Foreword

The end of international law

Zionist nationalism next up

What can we expect in the next two months?

How many “Europes” are there?

Liberals Seethe and fail to Cope

Forever WW2 - the use of myth in forever war

Bashar Al-Assad describes “liberal democracy”

What is going on in Syria? (long report linked)

The War System fights for its life

The Truth about Ukraine from Dominic Cummings

World War Syria - Ukrainian Intel and Army in Idlib

INSANE REPORT OF NUKE OFF CALIFORNIA (I can’t believe this myself)

Crazy Imperial Fantasies - The moral of the story of Pleasure Island

THE MOMENT OF OPPORTUNITY

There is chaos at the moment because there is a moment of relative freedom of action.

This freedom is due to the interval between two orders. The old one, liberal-globalism, and the new multipolar (or not) one, with a neorealist US.

On the personal level, people under liberal-consumerism are lost in the freedoms they have been sold. They are also lost in the stories they have been told about the world. Both sets of false promises mislead you. This is the point.

For some mysterious reason the Israelis who moderate twitter have choked my account.

I think this idea is funny and also suggests a serious idea.

Most of what we are told about the world is a fairytale.

The past, the present and the future are fabricated narratives which serve power. People will pay to listen to them.

These stories enchant you. Events at present are doing much to break this illusion. The West is openly supporting Al Qaeda, whose airforce in Syria is that of the United States.

The UK Prime Minister admitted this week that the UK government had been running an “open borders experiment” - transitioning a former extremist conspiracy theory into a matter of long term government policy.

China now controls more sea trade and has a larger navy than the US.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson blurted out that Ukraine’s is a “proxy war”. Saying this was formerly a “Putin talking point”. That is because the truth about the regime is always said to be enemy propaganda, because it works in exactly the same way.

Ukraine is involved in the world war in Syria. This is crazy - but true. Ukraine and “ISIS” go back years, in fact. Read on for more on this.

Finding out the truth about the regime makes you despise it, because it is in fact your enemy.

If that’s Robert Kagan under the whiteface then this image is perfect.

HOW POWER WILL CHANGE ITS WAYS

International law

International law is a liberal idea. It isn’t real, like all the other liberal ideas, and is simply a made up system. It is made out of words, and as long as people believe in these spells they bind us.

Its words were power, and now they aren’t.

International law believers are going to be very upset.

Firstly, this means no ICC/ICJ arrest for Netanyahu. Or for Putin.

Secondly, this means no respect for international conventions and treaties on deportation or remigration.

Force Returns

Thirdly, this means THREAT not “persuasion” in diplomacy.

The UN is useless anyway. The US vetoes all the important moves, Israel ignores them, and is doing away with the UN entirely in Israel, as its operations hamper the Zionist operation wipeout known as the “wars”.

Threat is intention plus capability. Can you back it up? If yes, you are a threat. Does this mean nuclear brinkmanship? No.

Reducing US Overseas Commitments

The Lippmann Gap of US overseas commitments is a weakness. This gap will be closed, security guarantees reduced, spending will be trimmed, fences will be mended.

I do not think there will be a big DIRECT war with Russia, nor with Iran.

These are potentially world-ending scenarios. When the lying press talks about a Chinese, Russian, Iranian nuclear threat, it never mentions the only nation to bomb civilians with nuclear weapons was…

Western strategic thinking will change. US imperial Grand Strategy so far has been to “nudge” the “red lines” of Russia, and others. It is madness and will eventually meet the final red line, which means doom.

Instead you will get streamlined and determined force (the stick) with a new set of economic demands (stick plus carrot). Some of these demands will leave former partners absolutely rekt. Some former enemies will trade. Some won’t.

See the current state of Europe after Ukraine war sanctions, NordStream and so on for the fatal risk involved in being a US “ally”.

REASONS TO BE LESS THAN CHEERFUL

I am not happy about this, but there it is. I am not an international law believer either, by the way. I am a God’s law believer, and therefore think that exterminating people is a big nono.

Sending them home - yes. Give em hell? Nope. Human life has an essential value and this applies to people you do not like as well as to those you do.

Liberal chauvinism means liberals decide whose opinions, rights and lives have value.

Zionist nationalism means that Israel does.

You will get your deportations and you may get a sort of peace in the Middle East, but you won’t get “justice” and you will probably have no rights if you loudly protest Zionism.

I should make that trip to the wailing wall pronto if I want to get on in life.

On a more serious note, Israel may be doomed if Netanyahu stays, which is why I think Trump will dump him. He will continue to back Israel to the hilt, mind you.

What else might happen?

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó has the kind of name you have to cut and paste.

He is also worth listening to. The Hungarian government of Orban is a bit like that of Assad. It is has survived years of hostility by the regime and now gets to watch it dissolve. One big difference is Orban is pro-Israel.

When Peter Cut-and-paste-name tells you there will be more shenanigans to prevent peace you ought to pay attention. He is right.

Peter Pastename holds his nose as he discusses the disgusting Regime.

HOW MANY “EUROPES” ARE THERE?

Dr Maitra says there is not one unified, single “Europe”. There are several at least. This leads to what he calls “Europe’s internal balancing problem”.

Hungary is the Zionist, Nationalist, secure-borders, pro-family and pro-stability with realist trade and diplomacy-Europe. This means deals with Russia of course.

So are the AfD, and the RN in France. These people are the populist-right faction, along with Wilders and Milei and others. This order is replacing the old one.

There are other Europes. There are the Baltic republics and their fervid anti-Russianism.

There are the German satellite dependencies, formerly known as the PIIGS. There is a liberal Europe and a not-so-liberal Europe. There was a rich Europe and a poor one (this has changed - but not utterly) and there is a realist Europe and a fantasist one.

There is a Europe heavily invested in the corrupt mafia state of Ukraine, and there is a Europe that is not. Which one do you think is going to win?

LIBERALS GONE WILD

The Interregnum will see TDS replaced with its true cause - Liberal Derangement Syndrome.

Conservatives are liberals too, don’t forget. They just applaud 20 year old liberal ideas and call this principled.

Here is Blinken’s latest advert for seats on the Titanic.

NATO is gay, of course. It is the military wing of the liberal-global empire, which is managed through ideological bureaucracies. These bodies, like NATO, Google, the Synodal Catholic Church, all promote the same values.

As the Fake and Gay Empire is replaced with a new dispensation, Gay Values Believers will go insane. There will be tantrums. Their fairytales are dissolving.

This also signals difficulty for the temporary state of populism. I will get into that later. In brief, the myths of the 20th century are exhausted and so is the system which created them - to create belief in its economic and military power.

FOREVER WORLD WAR TWO

There are people manufacturing your reality who sincerely believe Zelensky is Churchill, and anyone who does not scream for war with Russia to be insane.

Look at this for example.

John Peet is an editor for The Economist, which produces liberal-global propaganda. He appears to believe his own bullshit. This is normal among the otherwise normless.

What he is saying here reveals his belief in the narrative of World War Two, and that its explanatory power can and should be applied to every war fought by the power system he serves. Saddam was Hitler too.

Boris Churchill Johnson gives the Churchill award to Volydoymyrr Churchillyenskyy

Anyone who does not support the wars is an extremist - or an appeaser - like Neville Chamberlain was, in the fake and gay version of the last hundred years which the Economist promotes as a sort of gospel.

This is also a joke as well as an argument.

What has replaced the belief in God in the liberal west is a sort of secular religion with obvious tropes. They scream at you if you question them. Now they are screaming at reality.

These people - the True Believers - are Liberal chauvinists. This means they think they are better than you because of what they believe.

In fact, they think their beliefs are the best of all time, past and future, and anyone who disagrees is simply a moron.

They see you, and anyone who holds a different view - as an irritation at best, and they would prefer you were all dead. Their system intentionally kills everything you love, after all.

Assad explains “liberal democracy” rather well here:

WHAT IS GOING ON IN SYRIA?

Here is what the Carnegie Institute says about Syria. The read from the journal your imperial masters read is that this is a power play by Turkey, which aids its US/NATO allies against Russia.

Syria will become part of the multidimensional conflict between Russia and NATO. Erdoğan has demonstrated repeatedly that he’s happy to use his influence over issues that are painful for Russia to improve relations with the West (for example, Türkiye’s approval of Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO). Syria looks set to become a significant addition to this list, strengthening Türkiye’s hand in its relations with both Russia and the West.

Syria is a geostrategic axis.

If Russia wins, it secures its strategic leverage in Europe and in Africa, as well as deciding on any future pipelines crossing Syria. This affects Iran, Qatar, Turkey and the US as well as Israel. Russian grand strategy is on the line here.

What did Mr Lavrov say to Tucker about defending that?

“We would be ready to use any means not to allow the strategic defeat of Russia”.

Ivan is going all in on Syria.

THE WAR SYSTEM FIGHTS FOR ITS LIFE

The liberal-global system is a war system. Its cultural production was initiated by the same people who sold WW1 to Americans. It is designed to prevent real political change from taking place within its borders. This includes the US, as well as its provinces in Europe and say, in South Korea.

When peace breaks out it is finished. Peace is going to break out in Ukraine. What is happening now is an attempt to stop the disruption of the war model, which will fail, but will increase instability.

Ukraine and future terror

I think a wave of terrorism is likely after the Russians stop firing. Eastern Europe could well be flooded with all those weapons.

We have poured guns and money into a crime syndicate which will not vanish once its leader is replaced.

The former adviser to Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, put the case for reality rather pointedly here, saying

“We should have never got into the whole stupid situation”

His former master was keen to Churchillise himself, and former President Zelensky. The court press of the Regime framed the conflict, as it always does, as a replay of Churchill versus Hitler. Cummings said bluntly,

“This is not a replay of 1940 with Zelenskyy as the Churchillian underdog,”

instead, he says,

“This whole Ukrainian corrupt mafia state has basically conned us all and we’re all going to get f**ked as a consequence.”

Of course, Britain’s empire was sold off to pay for Churchill’s war. When your empire vanishes after a war you do not usually call it “winning”. We have all been “winning” ever since.

The sanctions and energy supply destruction have wrought havoc, but not on Russia, he told a British newspaper.

“Cost-of-living has been a massive shock, [the] sanctions regime has been much more of a disaster for European politics than it has been for Russian politics…”

And so, accordingly,

“We are getting f**ked now, right?”

Did we teach Putin a lesson? Yes, but not the one intended.

“What lesson have we taught him? The lesson we’ve taught Putin is that we’re a bunch of total f**king jokers,”

What does he mean? Boris’ pro-Ukraine policy meant,

“…getting into a war of attrition with Russia who we pushed into an alliance with the world’s biggest manufacturing power”

He asks a question absent from the propaganda-media.

“Why have we got into the whole stupid argument? About what? About a corrupt sh*thole country that doesn’t matter at all. The whole thing is completely senseless.”

The war has

“…broadcasted to the entire world what a bunch of clowns we are.”

This is business as usual. See Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, etc. The CIA has been trying to nobble Syria since 1946.

Now for the crazy part.

Your phone is telling you the headchoppers from overseas are Syrian rebel freedom fighters.

WORLD WAR SYRIA

Ukraine is in Syria too.

Russia has said it will kill the Ukrainian soldiers in Syria.

Russian presidential special envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told TASS in a November 14th interview. He was talking about “Ukrainian intelligence officers arming terrorists in Idlib”. He said,

“Members of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry in Syria will be identified and eliminated as terrorist collaborators”.

Idlib, the stronghold of US/Israeli-backed Al Qaeda, is home to Ukrainians training drone operators for Al Qaeda/ISIS, who are backed by the US and fighting alongside Turkey and its proxy. Turkey claims Idlib, seeking to establish a protectorate or buffer zone in Syria to solve its Kurdish problem. It has complained about Russia bombing the headchoppers there.

Do you think this is crazy?

Yes, a real story from Kiev. Click the image for the link.

Here is some more crazy to go with that.

In 2018, the UK’s Independent showed how an ISIS commander had been living for two years in Kiev on a fake passport.

This is real too, from 2018.

In your final dose of cuckoo, earlier this year, the man who tried to shoot Trump had been involved in recruiting islamist militants to fight in Ukraine.

I look forward to everyone having to call it Kiev again.

Stephen Hawking has been memory-holed but not for this reason.

HAMA AND THE BATTLE FOR SYRIA

Today the Syrian city of Hama is under heavy assault from the international head chopping brigade known as the “Syrian rebels”. These “rebels” are not Syrians. They are a proxy army.

A massive operation is underway right now to retake the city, led by Assad’s army on the ground and supported by Russian air power.

The Russian top brass from the Ukraine war have arrived in Syria, and heavy air supplies continue to land in Latakia.

If Hama falls, Assad may lose. The Christians he has shielded will flee or die. They have reportedly fled to “the valley of the Christians” in the west.

If Syria falls, future pipelines may completely undermine Russian gas strategy in Europe. If it does not, this will not happen.

You can read all about the crazy, horrible mess of the world war in Syria here.

It is a long report and concludes that Assad is finished unless the Russians fully commit. Assad has cancelled his meeting with the Arab League today. He has gone all in with Putin, who appears to be going all in on Syria.

I would not write him off just yet.

Hopefully the link in the image works this time.

INSANE REPORTS OF SUBSEA “NUCLEAR” DETONATION OFF CALIFORNIA

Yes. A tsunami warning was issued then rescinded by the US government following an “earthquake” 35 miles off the coast of Northern California.

According to internet tin foil hatters, the mysterious boom had a signature corresponding to a low yield nuclear detonation. USAF reconnaissance planes scanned the area. Enemy submarine or even subsea drone activity is suspected, as is a “nuclear test” - according to AI analysis of the shockwave.

No one knows what happened. At least, no one who knows has told anyone yet.

I do not know enough about seismographs to say either way.

I include this as a duty to the insanity of the moment.

CRAZY IMPERIAL FANTASIES

These people think this life is all there is, and so the perfect system is a supermarket of manufactured desires. Life as an amusement park, a permanent distraction and you can’t bring your own food.

‘Contrary to its right-wing critics, woke thinking is not a variant of Marxism.’ - John Gray.

Woke is late stage liberal individualism infused with hysterical belief. This was described by Michael Polanyi as “moral inversion”. It also has warped postmodern elements.

Marxism is a materialist belief system. It is based on material facts. Liberals believe the world can be replaced with words, which is a rather postmodern idea. Hence “female penis”, “LGBT mass”, and war as peace, ruin as progress and so on.

Well the tide is going out around pleasure island.

A prison-paradise of unlimited self indulgence, Pleasure Island is an orgy of desire and vandalism, where everyone turns into a jackass.

I think the world war is going on in Syria right now. Not in Ukraine, nor in the clown-shoes regime change attempt in Georgia (which has failed). Not in South Korea, which has repeatedly asked the US very nicely to be allowed to run its own affairs.

The trouble with the liberal-global system is it was designed to prevent any serious political change from ever happening.

The paralysis in France is a model for near-future Germany. The British State is hamstrung by its own permanent government, which is not the one people elect.

Yet serious changes are happening and the system cannot respond. Its subject peoples are beginning to realise this is the nature of liberal democracy. It is not and has never been a system which permits or pursues popular policies - it simply sells its own programme as such.

This is now becoming obvious.

For this reason the most outrageous thing you can do is tell the truth these days, because the truth about our liberal democracy and its values is appalling.

If you think this an appropriate remedy for the nonsense we are fed by the news, do share this mindbomb with your soon-to-be-former friends.

Share

It may now be clear to you why I will never attract political patronage. If you would like to support my seditious explanations of our parlous reality, please send your money to my wife here.

If you have no money and wish to read my archive and paid posts send me an email saying FREE LINK and I will let you in for nowt. If I believe you.