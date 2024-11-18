The menes knew for years what the news is saying now.

Today’s long post is about the endgame in Ukraine, which is the endgame for the liberal-global order whose power has been squandered in this attempt at securing its hegemony.

In brief - Russia has won, the war will end, there will be no escalation to all-out war, but there are significant dangers in the aftermath.

Intro - I told you so

Why This is Not World War Three

Kit Klarenberg’s report -

- UK Deep State is preparing to wage guerilla war in postwar Ukraine

…and has worked to escalate to all out war with Russia

Why liberal-global power is dissolving

End of NATO, EU, declining power of WEF

The Big Israel model versus peace

Deep Strikes are a “Nothingburger”

The fatality of friendship with America

Mask off in the war on your civilisation

I predicted the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the day, and I said it was about gas.

I have covered the proxy war against Russia (and its 70 year provenance) since then.

I did a series of Ukraine Explainers, showing how and when Project Ukraine began - and how it would end.

I even wrote a guide on “How to become an expert on Ukraine in 10 minutes” in February 2022.

I told readers that a comparison between two RAND Corporation reports showed in February 2023 that the West had lost the war.

At the beginning of this year, I wrote on Zelensky’s plan for Ukraine to become a “Big Israel”, partnering a pilot scheme for global digital governance with a permanent state of emergency modelled on that of the Zionist Entity.

I also said the war would end with a Russian victory and the renewal of agreements between Russia and Europe.

This is what is going to happen next.

WHY NOT WORLD WAR THREE?

The talk of Ukraine winning has been replaced with talk of how it can survive defeat. With Olaf Scholz blurting out his ridiculous “Finlandisation” plan to secure a future Ukraine with neutrality, we take a second look at why the war has already continued long beyond any chance of victory.

Kit Klarenberg’s peerlesss work on UK efforts to prolong and escalate the war “at all costs” produced this report on Saturday 16th November. Leaked emails show the UK secretly admits the war is being lost.

They also reveal the UK Deep State strategy of “Project Alchemy” is to keep Ukraine fighting “at all costs” - and to silence factual reporting on the obscene reality of this failed proxy war.

Klarenberg was also the source of the revelation that Ukraine’s doomed Kursk offensive was a British operation.

I interviewed him on video about the strategy of escalation - regardless of “democracy” - pursued by the British State:

His unrivalled investigative work followed reports from UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron in late June that British policy on Ukraine was “fixed”, and its maximalist support and strategy of Russian provocation would continue regardless of who won the general election.

This insane policy has included the use of British Storm Shadow cruise missiles to target Russian over-the-horizon nuclear early warning radars, which play no role in the current proxy war.

Why would the British Deep State be so committed to nuclear brinkmanship?

Its liberal-global government is so heavily invested in Project Ukraine, that defeat against Russia is a defeat for them.

US/UK INTELLIGENCE OPERATIONS AGAINST WESTERN WAR CRITICS

The UK and US government sponsor intelligence groups to harass, intimidate and kill critics of the insane war policy in Ukraine.

You may have heard of the kill list run at Myrotvorets, which boasts of being based at CIA HQ in Langley, Virginia. The Ukrainian secret service, the SBU, of course occupies the same building in Kiev as that of the CIA.

You may not have heard about the London-based Molfar, which uses British and American taxpayers’ money to smear critics of the Ukraine war and place pro-war propaganda in the press.

By sheer coincidence, a British academic has had his book on the US-backed Maidan coup and the war which followed it rejected by Routledge, who demanded “Orwellian” changes to his narrative-denying text.

I document this Deep State project here, showing once again how “Regime Change” changes your regime at home, as it seeks to project power by propaganda and war abroad.

The German government, an equally zelotic supporter of the strategy to destroy Russia through sanctions and proxy war, dissolved on the same day that the magnitude of Trump’s victory was revealed.

Defeat in Ukraine spells doom for the European liberal-global order.

General Mark Milley said this. Ursula von der Leyen said it, and so did Alex Soros - who called Biden’s permissioning of long range strikes “Great news!”

George Soros was involved in the Maidan coup of 2014 and warned at Davos in 2022 that “our civilisation may not survive” a Russian victory.

He warned in 2023 that this model of “democracy” - the rule by elites like him through control of the media - would die with defeat for Ukraine.

They are right. Russia has won, as the Washington Post reported recently, and this means a new system will replace the old New World Order.

PLANS VERSUS REALITY

What was actually delivered, following the fantasy roadmap published by the RAND Corporation in April 2019, was not the “destabilising and unbalancing” of Russia - but the destruction of the German economy, and with it - that of the European Union.

This plan sought to pursue

“economic…and geopolitical cost-imposing measures”.

It did - but not on Russia. Perhaps this was part of the US plan all along.

With the destruction of the German gas pipelines and the sanctions on cheap Russian energy and raw materials, those measures have imposed devastating costs on Europe.

The geopolitical fallout, compounded by the fact this strategy has driven Russia into a de-facto alliance with China, Iran and a potential 81 BRICS nations in total, amounts to a complete and humiliating defeat for the political establishment in the liberal-global West. This was not foreseen in the plan. Why?

The influence of the Nuland-Kagan war sales outfit ISW has been significant. It is still saying Ukraine can win. Their entire business model is at stake. If reality penetrates the neocon bubble - it bursts.

The Liberal-Globalists have told you themselves that defeat in Ukraine means the defeat of their cherished New World Order. This is the reason they will gamble with your lives to preserve its death grip on you and on what they have yet to destroy of your nations.

As Klarenberg himself concludes, however, this is not going to lead to World War Three. What is going to happen? The US will walk away, as it always does from failed regime change operations. What kind of Europe can we expect when Uncle Sugar cuts and runs?

Victoria Nuland and Robert Kagan: bloated obscenities with ethnic grievances against Russia.

GIVE PEACE NO CHANCE?

Elections have been announced for Ukraine, seemingly without the blessing of the now unelected “president” of the borderlands. The Duran said Zelensky is now being humiliated by the revelation that his own staff are lying to him about the dire state of the war for his regime.

Zelensky is going to be replaced by someone lacking his baggage. Mercouris thinks this will be the former head of the army, Valeriy Zaluhzny. Zelensky has admitted the war will end soon, but has invited ridicule from Elon Musk for saying his puppet government is independent from the USA.

Ukrainian Nationalist Leader Yaroslav Stetsko with Reagan, 1983. You can find out more here in my Requiem for Ukraine .

There is the beginnings of a plan to smooth Ukraine’s transition into the long predicted reality of a Russian victory.

Former EU Commissioner Thierry “Hard Drive Check Face” Breton admitted on television on November 15th that the EU prohibition on talking about peace in Ukraine has ended with Trump’s victory.

The writing has long been on the wall. Now the Economist, the New York Times, the EU, and even the German government itself is reading it aloud.

