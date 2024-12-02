Frank Wright
THE LONG WAR IN SYRIA
Background on the current conflict
Dec 2
Frank Wright
24
14
November 2024
WORLD WAR THREE WILL NOT TAKE PLACE
Mass hysteria and the end of the New World Order
Nov 29
Frank Wright
119
78
THE ALGORITHM OF MASS CULTURE
How and why our counterfeit culture is made
Nov 25
Frank Wright
32
13
JORDAN PETERSON: CANADIAN PSYCHO
Peterson has published a book about his personal God Delusion.
Nov 22
Frank Wright
362
344
ENDGAME: UKRAINE
Hot Air and the fallout from the Gas War
Nov 18
Frank Wright
59
9
INTERVIEW WITH "RICKY VAUGHN" - THE KING OF THE MEMES
The Show Trial of Douglass Mackey, Catholic Meme Hero
Nov 15
Frank Wright
34
14
HERE IS NOT THE NEWS
History Speeds Up Between Seasons Edition
Nov 11
Frank Wright
77
46
THE END OF THE LIBERAL GLOBAL ORDER?
IT BEGINS
Nov 8
Frank Wright
88
50
Richard C Cook: Too Big To Rig?
The Deep State - Diagnosis and Incoming Remedy
Nov 5
Frank Wright
and
Richard C. Cook
54
43:31
OUR GLORIOUS FUTURE
Contra-Doom in the Cause of Life
Nov 4
49
OMNIWAR
Dr D.A. Hughes - Covid 19 and the Undeclared War on Civilisation
Nov 1
Frank Wright
67
October 2024
What is the "War on the Truth"?
Liberal chauvinism and globalism explained
Oct 28
Frank Wright
92
